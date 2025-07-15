The British Open Championship: Tee times, groupings announced for Rounds 1-2
2 Min Read
Rory McIlroy’s remarkable year and Royal Portrush homecoming
Written by Staff
Tee times for the first two rounds of The Open Championship at Royal Portrush were announced Tuesday.
It’s the final men’s major championship of the year, with the world’s best heading back to Northern Ireland after a triumphant return in 2019, the first since 1951.
The first three majors of the year saw Rory McIlroy complete the career Grand Slam at the Masters, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler continue his torrid run by winning the PGA Championship and J.J. Spaun collect his maiden major victory at the U.S. Open.
Here's a look at some notable groupings for the first two rounds (all times in ET):
4:58 a.m./9:49 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Jon Rahm
The defending Champion Golfer of the Year Schauffele returns to the spotlight with a chance to go back-to-back. Spaun, fresh off a stunning U.S. Open victory, aims to prove it was no fluke. And Rahm, newly energized and declaring he is swinging it the best in over a year, is hunting major number three.
5:09 a.m./10:00 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler
Lowry is back where he became a national hero in 2019, looking for more Portrush magic. Morikawa, already a Champion Golfer, is chasing another slice of history. Meanwhile, world No. 1 Scheffler eyes his first claret jug, and a confirmation that his game travels on links.
9:59 a.m./4:58 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland
This trio could produce fireworks or chaos. Spieth is searching for consistency as he chases his second win at The Open. Åberg looks to add a major to his meteoric rise, and Hovland hopes to confirm his return to form.
10:10 a.m./5:09 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
All eyes are on McIlroy as he returns to Portrush riding high after a stellar showing at the Genesis Scottish Open. Thomas seeks a bounce-back major moment at a venue where he’s surprisingly had his best The Open finish, and only in the top 30. Fleetwood, a fan favorite, hopes this could be the week he can finally deliver his long-awaited major breakthrough on a track he sets up well for.
Here’s a look at the complete list of tee times for Thursday and Friday at The Open Championship:
Thursday/Friday
- 1:35 a.m./6:26 a.m.: Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Højgaard, Tom McKibbin
- 1:46 a.m./6:37 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, K.J. Choi
- 1:57 a.m./6:48 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings (a)
- 2:08 a.m./6:59 a.m.: Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen
- 2:19 a.m./7:10 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Daniel Van Tonder, Ryan Peake
- 2:30 a.m./7:21 a.m.: Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard
- 2:41 a.m./7:32 a.m.: Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson
- 2:52 a.m./7:43 a.m.: Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert
- 3:03 a.m./7:54 a.m.: Kevin Yu, Julien Guerrier, Mikiya Akutsu
- 3:14 a.m./8:05 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Chris Gotterup, Lee Westwood
- 3:25 a.m./8:16 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes
- 3:36 a.m./8:27 a.m.: Thorbjørn Olesen, Matthew Jordan, Filip Jakubcik (a)
- 3:47 a.m./8:38 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Stephan Jaeger, Sebastian Soderberg
- 4:03 a.m./8:54 a.m.: Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Adrien Saddier
- 4:14 a.m./9:05 a.m.: Takumi Kanaya, Justin Walters, Bryan Newman (a)
- 4:25 a.m./9:16 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 4:36 a.m./9:27 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia
- 4:47 a.m./9:38 a.m.: Sam Burns, Aldrich Potgieter, Brooks Koepka
- 4:58 a.m./9:49 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm
- 5:09 a.m./10:00 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler
- 5:20 a.m./10:11 a.m.: Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge
- 5:31 a.m./10:22 a.m.: Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarria, Patrick Reed
- 5:42 a.m./10:33 a.m.: Matti Schmid, Ryggs Johnston, Richard Teder (a)
- 5:53 a.m./10:44 a.m.: Dylan Naidoo, Darren Fichardt, John Axelsen
- 6:04 a.m./10:55 a.m.: Justin Suh, Oliver Lindell, Jesper Sandborg
- 6:15 a.m./11:06 a.m.: Sadom Kaewkanjana, Riki Kawamoto, Sampson Zheng
- 6:26 a.m./1:35 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Matteo Manassero, Marc Leishman
- 6:47 a.m./1:46 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Jesper Svensson, Connor Graham (a)
- 6:58 a.m./1:57 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Daniel Hillier, Daniel Brown
- 7:09 a.m./2:08 a.m.: Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Ethan Fang (a)
- 7:20 a.m./2:19 a.m.: Laurie Canter, Elvis Smylie, Sergio Garcia
- 7:31 a.m./2:30 a.m.: Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavon, Matt Wallace
- 7:42 a.m./2:41 a.m.: Davis Thompson, Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino
- 7:53 a.m./2:52 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Sebastian Cave (a)
- 8:04 a.m./3:03 a.m.: Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, John Parry
- 8:15 a.m./3:14 a.m.: Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris, Angel Hidalgo
- 8:26 a.m./3:25 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger
- 8:37 a.m./3:36 a.m.: Rasmus Højgaard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Romain Langasque
- 8:48 a.m./3:47 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, Harry Hall
- 9:04 a.m./4:03 a.m.: Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner
- 9:15 a.m./4:14 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz
- 9:26 a.m./4:25 a.m.: Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Joaquin Niemann
- 9:37 a.m./4:36 a.m.: Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee
- 9:48 a.m./4:47 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose
- 9:59 a.m./4:58 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland
- 10:10 a.m./5:09 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
- 10:21 a.m./5:20 a.m.: Harris English, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau
- 10:32 a.m./5:31 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Kim
- 10:43 a.m./5:42 a.m.: Brian Campbell, John Catlin, Frazer Jones (a)
- 10:54 a.m./5:53 a.m.: Nathan Kimsey, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Adam (a)
- 11:05 a.m./6:04 a.m.: Daniel Young, Curtis Luck, Curtis Knipes
- 11:16 a.m./6:15 a.m.: Younghan Song, George Bloor, OJ Farrell