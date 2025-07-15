The British Open Championship: Potential showers on tap for weekend at Royal Portrush

Thursday, first round: Cloudy to start with outbreaks of rain and some heavy bursts possible that could include thunder. Temperatures will hover in the 60s much of the day with winds out of the south-southeast at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph at times.

Friday, second round: Reduced chances of rain compared to Thursday, but what's left from the low front might allow for some smaller showers as temperatures remain in the 60s most of the day. Winds from the southwest and not as strong, at 5 to 10 mph

Saturday, third round: Another low-pressure system will arrive for the weekend, but uncertain when the rain showers will hit. Similar temperatures in the 60s and breezy conditions can be expected at times.