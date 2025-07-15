The British Open Championship: Potential showers on tap for weekend at Royal Portrush
1 Min Read
Unlike any other championship, the weather can play a major role in crowning the Champion Golfer of the Year come Sunday at The 153rd Open Championship. All eyes will be on stars like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Xander Schauffele, as well as the weather outlets to see what conditions have in store.
Shane Lowry won The Open in 2019, the last time the championship was held at Royal Portrush in wet and windy conditions, with similar scenes on tap this week as low-pressure systems move across Northern Ireland.
Here's a look at the forecast for competition rounds at The Open.
- Thursday, first round: Cloudy to start with outbreaks of rain and some heavy bursts possible that could include thunder. Temperatures will hover in the 60s much of the day with winds out of the south-southeast at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph at times.
- Friday, second round: Reduced chances of rain compared to Thursday, but what's left from the low front might allow for some smaller showers as temperatures remain in the 60s most of the day. Winds from the southwest and not as strong, at 5 to 10 mph
- Saturday, third round: Another low-pressure system will arrive for the weekend, but uncertain when the rain showers will hit. Similar temperatures in the 60s and breezy conditions can be expected at times.
- Sunday, final round: Potential for showers to arrive early and become steady light rain later in the day. Temperatures to remain in the 60s with gustier winds up to 15 mph.