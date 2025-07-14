PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Barracuda Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2

Nick Dunlap’s winning highlights from the Barracuda Championship

    The Barracuda Championship, with a purse of $4 million, is set to take place at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California, for the TOUR's only Modified Stableford format. Nick Dunlap will defend his title from 2024, while Max Homa returns to the Barracuda for the first time since 2017.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday-Sunday: 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

