Xander Schauffele trying to flush what feels like his worst season

Schauffele was in peak form a year ago. He broke through with his first major at the PGA Championship, which asked a lot of him on a soft course at Valhalla, particularly the last hole. He had to stand in a bunker to play a shot from the rough with a 4-iron, the ball well above his feet, water down the right side. From there, he pitched to 6 feet and swirled in the birdie putt for a one-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau.