Concert Golf Partners’ The Club at Pasadera joins the TPC Network, renamed ‘TPC Monterey at Pasadera’
The Jack Nicklaus-designed TPC Monterey at Pasadera becomes the first TPC on the Monterey Peninsula. (Courtesy PC Monterey at Pasadera)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., and MONTEREY, Calif. – The PGA TOUR’s TPC Network and Concert Golf Partners jointly announced Tuesday that The Club at Pasadera in Monterey, California, has become the 30th licensed property in the TPC’s network of premier golf facilities. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary, the club will be renamed TPC Monterey at Pasadera.
TPC Monterey at Pasadera will remain as one of the 39 premier private clubs in the Concert Golf Partners portfolio and become Concert Golf’s second TPC-licensed property, joining TPC Jasna Polana in Princeton, New Jersey. Based in Orlando, Florida, Concert Golf Partners is a boutique club hospitality company that owns and operates upscale private golf and country clubs across the United States.
Becoming the second TPC licensed property in California, alongside TPC Harding Park, TPC Monterey at Pasadera members can now connect with the TPC Passport program, which offers exclusive access to premier golf experiences across the TPC Network, with reciprocal privileges at participating clubs, such as TPC Sawgrass and TPC Scottsdale.
“The PGA TOUR is thrilled to welcome this exceptional club into our licensed portfolio, as we bring our premier TPC brand to the stunning Monterey Peninsula,” said Vic Aliprando, senior vice president of TPC Network Operations. “We look forward to working closely with Concert Golf Partners to support their goals, enhance the member experience at TPC Monterey at Pasadera, and elevate the club to new heights.”
Nestled in the iconic landscape of the Monterey Peninsula, the Jack Nicklaus-designed course opened in 2000 as Pasadera Golf & Country Club, becoming the centerpiece of the 565-acre Pasadera community. Acquired by Concert Golf Partners in 2023, TPC Monterey at Pasadera is the only Nicklaus Design in the region.
“I have always had a strong attachment to the Monterey Peninsula, beginning with my affinity for Pebble Beach that started well over 60 years ago. When we designed and then opened Pasadera 25 years ago — and within days of my last U.S. Open appearance at Pebble Beach — I was proud to have this course added to the wonderful golf in what is a storied area,” said Jack Nicklaus. “TPC Monterey at Pasadera is a uniquely special place. I know the members will take great pride in knowing that their club is considered among the country’s premier facilities.”
TPC Monterey at Pasadera offers sweeping vistas of the Pacific coastline and the rolling hills that surround the property. The unique layout features tee boxes perched on opposing mountaintops, creating dramatic elevation changes throughout the course. Strategic bunkers and firm, fast greens challenge players of all skill levels to think carefully about each shot.
Beyond the golf course, the club offers an array of amenities designed for both recreation and relaxation. Members can enjoy access to a world-class tennis club, a fully equipped gym, a lap pool and a comprehensive wellness and training center offering personalized programs.
Set against the backdrop of the Monterey Peninsula and framed by the Santa Lucia Mountains, the club ranks among the area's top wedding destinations. Its dining room accommodates up to 150 guests and opens onto a covered patio, offering spectacular views of both the golf course and the Santa Lucia Mountains.
“As we launch a brand-new era as TPC Monterey at Pasadera, we’re proud to deliver a gateway for our Pasadera members to enjoy the TPC Network at 30 premier clubs across America,” said Aaron Straub, Concert Golf Partners' senior vice president of Operations. “This is part of Concert Golf’s commitment to elevating the membership experience at the club, as they gain special access to world-class golf destinations.”
