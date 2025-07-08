Concert Golf Partners’ The Club at Pasadera joins the TPC Network, renamed ‘TPC Monterey at Pasadera’

“I have always had a strong attachment to the Monterey Peninsula, beginning with my affinity for Pebble Beach that started well over 60 years ago. When we designed and then opened Pasadera 25 years ago — and within days of my last U.S. Open appearance at Pebble Beach — I was proud to have this course added to the wonderful golf in what is a storied area,” said Jack Nicklaus. “TPC Monterey at Pasadera is a uniquely special place. I know the members will take great pride in knowing that their club is considered among the country’s premier facilities.”