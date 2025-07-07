Collin Morikawa tabs caddie Billy Foster for Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
The Collin Morikawa caddie carousel has taken another spin.
Morikawa will have veteran caddie Billy Foster on the bag at this week’s Genesis Scottish Open, the DP World Tour posted Monday on X. Foster has worked with an esteemed list of pros including Seve Ballesteros, Darren Clarke, Thomas Bjørn and Matt Fitzpatrick, with whom he won the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club. Fitzpatrick and Foster parted after THE PLAYERS Championship earlier this year.
Morikawa, 28, worked with caddie JJ Jakovac from the start of his professional career until the duo split in late April. Morikawa had a stint this spring with Joe Greiner (who split with his longtime boss Max Homa earlier this year), and he worked with college teammate KK Limbhasut at last month’s Rocket Classic as a temporary solution. At the Rocket Classic, when asked about his caddie plans for Scotland, Morikawa said he was unsure.
Morikawa, a two-time major champion including the 2021 Open Championship, enters the Genesis Scottish Open at No. 15 on the season-long FedExCup standings. He has notched 10 top-25 finishes in 14 starts, highlighted by runner-up finishes at The Sentry and the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, but he’s still chasing his first TOUR victory since the 2023 Baycurrent Classic.
Morikawa finished fourth at last year’s Genesis Scottish Open.