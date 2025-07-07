Collin Morikawa tabs caddie Billy Foster for Genesis Scottish Open

Morikawa, 28, worked with caddie JJ Jakovac from the start of his professional career until the duo split in late April. Morikawa had a stint this spring with Joe Greiner (who split with his longtime boss Max Homa earlier this year), and he worked with college teammate KK Limbhasut at last month’s Rocket Classic as a temporary solution. At the Rocket Classic, when asked about his caddie plans for Scotland, Morikawa said he was unsure.