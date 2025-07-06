Four-time PGA TOUR winner Ed Fiori passes away

“Ed Fiori was a true gentleman in our sport, and is a player who would often be referred to as a pro’s pro," said PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady. "In three of his four wins on the PGA TOUR, he dueled down the stretch with future World Golf Hall of Fame members, most notably Tiger Woods in 1996. That grit and resolution in the face of immeasurable odds is incredibly admirable in every aspect of life, and I know he battled cancer with that same determination until the end. He will be missed by all of us at the TOUR.”