Despite ‘super disappointing’ finish, Max Homa shows flashes of form at John Deere Classic

Homa moved to No. 98 on the FedExCup standings with his T5 at the John Deere, and he still has plenty of work ahead to clinch a FedExCup Playoffs berth. But in addition to the money and points, there are intangible reasons for encouragement in the weeks ahead. For better or worse, Homa’s recent struggles have been well chronicled in the golf media and well recognized by fans. Unlike his early-career struggles (he made just two cuts in the 2017 PGA TOUR season), he can no longer figure things out in near-anonymity. Several accomplished players from previous eras have struggled to regain peak form after hitting this type of wall, results-wise, but Homa has a secret weapon – he has fought through it before. Hence, he expects to come out on the other side and be stronger for it. It’s part of why his journey has inspired so many in the game, both players and fans alike: He’s tough, and he’s proud of his toughness.