What is playoff format for John Deere Classic?
Written by Staff
For the first time since 2015, the John Deere Classic is headed to a playoff.
Brian Campbell and Emiliano Grillo each posted 18-under 266 for 72 holes at TPC Deere Run, forcing a hole-by-hole playoff to determine a champion at the PGA TOUR’s longtime stop in the Quad Cities. Campbell and Grillo shared second place into Sunday’s final round, one back of 54-hole leader Davis Thompson, and each carded a final-round, 4-under 67 to move into playoff position.
The playoff hole rotation is as follows: 18, 18, 16, 17, 18. The 482-yard, par-4 18th hole bends sharply right from the fairway to the green, with a pond guarding the green’s left side. The 166-yard, par-3 16th hole has a generously sized putting surface but features thick rough just beyond the green. The serpentine 543-yard, par-5 17th is reachable in two shots, but a strategically placed bunker just short of the green makes it difficult to keep a lengthy approach shot on the ground.
After an eagle at the par-5 17th hole Sunday, David Lipsky headed to the 72nd hole at 18-under for the week, but he missed the fairway well left en route to a bogey that dropped him into a share of third place; he lipped out a 15-foot par putt in agonizing fashion.
Campbell earned his first PGA TOUR title at this year’s Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, defeating Aldrich Potgieter on the second playoff hole, and he’ll look to go 2-for-2 in PGA TOUR playoffs. This will mark Grillo’s fourth career PGA TOUR playoff appearance; after falling in a five-man playoff at the 2015 Puerto Rico Open, he won the 2015 Procore Championship and 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge in playoffs.
Jordan Spieth (not competing this week) had won the last two John Deere Classic playoffs. His first victory at TPC Deere Run (in 2013) came in dramatic fashion as he holed out from a greenside bunker at the 72nd hole to force a playoff and then won on the fifth extra hole, outlasting Zach Johnson and David Hearn for his first of 13 PGA TOUR victories. Two years later, he defeated Tom Gillis on the second playoff hole at TPC Deere Run.