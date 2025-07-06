What is playoff format for John Deere Classic?

Jordan Spieth (not competing this week) had won the last two John Deere Classic playoffs. His first victory at TPC Deere Run (in 2013) came in dramatic fashion as he holed out from a greenside bunker at the 72nd hole to force a playoff and then won on the fifth extra hole, outlasting Zach Johnson and David Hearn for his first of 13 PGA TOUR victories. Two years later, he defeated Tom Gillis on the second playoff hole at TPC Deere Run.