LPGA, Dow launch prestigious new award celebrating character, community impact

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., and MIDLAND, Mich. – The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and Dow announced Thursday the creation of the Dow Impact Award, a prestigious new annual platform that recognizes the gold standard in professional sports: athletes who excel in their sport while making extraordinary contributions to their communities. This annual platform will shine a spotlight on LPGA athletes whose impact extends far beyond the fairways – women who are innovating, inspiring inclusion, and championing sustainability in their communities and around the world.