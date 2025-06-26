LPGA, Dow launch prestigious new award celebrating character, community impact
LPGA and Dow announced the creation of the Dow Impact Award. (Courtesy LPGA)
Dow Impact Award honors LPGA athletes who exemplify passion, service and excellence both on and off the course
Written by Staff
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., and MIDLAND, Mich. – The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and Dow announced Thursday the creation of the Dow Impact Award, a prestigious new annual platform that recognizes the gold standard in professional sports: athletes who excel in their sport while making extraordinary contributions to their communities. This annual platform will shine a spotlight on LPGA athletes whose impact extends far beyond the fairways – women who are innovating, inspiring inclusion, and championing sustainability in their communities and around the world.
This year's extraordinary nominees
The inaugural class of nominees represent golf excellence paired with community leadership:
- Sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn, whose bond extends to their shared commitment to giving back
- Jennifer Kupcho, who has consistently championed youth golf development
- Gaby Lopez, a passionate advocate for diversity in golf
- Lexi Thompson, whose charitable work has touched countless lives
- Rose Zhang, who, despite her young age, has already established herself as a leader both on and off the course
Each of these athletes represents the intersection of athletic excellence and community impact that Dow believes defines true championship character.
How it works
The Dow Impact Award follows a rigorous selection process designed to identify athletes who truly embody Dow's three core criteria: Innovation, Inclusion, and Sustainability. A distinguished Executive Selection Committee first identifies five nominees who represent the pinnacle of on-course excellence while making measurable differences in their communities.
From these five exceptional athletes, the committee will select two finalists, with the ultimate winner chosen through a combination of committee evaluation and fan voting – ensuring that both expert judgment and community support determine the recipient.
The winner will receive a $25,000 cash award along with a matching contribution to their charity of choice, while the runner-up will also be recognized with a $10,000 award. More importantly, both finalists will gain a powerful platform to amplify their community impact and inspire the next generation of athletes to think beyond personal achievement.
Where purpose and partnership meet
For Dow, this award is more than a corporate sponsorship – it is an opportunity to honor women who are fearlessly living their values—and in doing so, bringing Dow’s own purpose to life in creative ways. As a global leader in materials science, Dow has spent more than a century tackling the world’s toughest challenges through innovation — driven by bold ideas, excellence, and the recognition that we’re stronger together.
"The athletes we're celebrating through this award embody the same spirit that drives Dow every day," said Carlos Padilla II, head of global sports partnerships at Dow and executive director of the Dow Championship. "They're innovators who see obstacles as opportunities and embrace the responsibility we have to leave the world better than we found it.”
The award also reflects Dow’s deep and evolving partnership with the LPGA, built on aligned values and a shared commitment to impact. Since joining forces in 2018, Dow and the LPGA have launched meaningful sustainability initiatives, including Celebrating the Green and the Dow Championship, which in its inaugural year became the first professional golf tournament to earn GEO Certified Tournament status.
“Dow has been a key partner since 2018,” said Liz Moore, interim LPGA commissioner. "Together, we’re committed to creating a lasting, positive impact on the environment and in the communities we serve. The Dow Impact Award is a natural evolution of this partnership — shining a light on how our athletes give back and inspire others to do the same.”
Timeline and voting information
The two finalists will be announced on Oct. 7, 2025, with fan voting beginning immediately. Fans can visit www.lpga.com/news/celebrating-the-green to learn more about the finalists and cast their votes. The inaugural winner will be announced on Nov. 6, 2025.
For more information about all five nominees and their community impact stories, visit www.lpga.com/news/celebrating-the-green.
