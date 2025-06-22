Golf world reacts to passing of Fred Smith

The golf world mourns the loss of Frederick W. Smith, founder and executive chairman of FedEx, who died at age 80. FedEx and the PGA TOUR have enjoyed a long association in golf, including its sponsorship of the FedExCup, and FedEx has been a tremendous partner for nearly 40 years. Its influence on the sport of golf through tournament sponsorship and its involvement from the beginning of the FedExCup has been monumental.