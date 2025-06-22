Golf world reacts to passing of Fred Smith
Fred Smith, founder and executive chairman of FedEx, has died at age 80. (Credit FedEx)
Written by Staff
The golf world mourns the loss of Frederick W. Smith, founder and executive chairman of FedEx, who died at age 80. FedEx and the PGA TOUR have enjoyed a long association in golf, including its sponsorship of the FedExCup, and FedEx has been a tremendous partner for nearly 40 years. Its influence on the sport of golf through tournament sponsorship and its involvement from the beginning of the FedExCup has been monumental.
“The PGA TOUR is saddened to learn of the passing of Frederick W. Smith, the visionary of FedEx, who led every day with tremendous character and values,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan.
Here is a collection of posts and stories from players and golf media on social media paying tribute to the passing of Smith, including a message from the newly appointed PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp.
Additionally, many news outlets have paid tribute to Smith and his influence, including this article from the Memphis Commercial Appeal, showing how Smith transformed the city of Memphis, Tennessee: FedEx founder Fred Smith remembered for shaping 'identity of Memphis': How he transformed the city, and this piece from The Associated Press on how Smith revolutioned the package delviery business: Fred Smith, FedEx founder who revolutionized package delivery business, dies at 80