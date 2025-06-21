Ethan Fang wins The 130th Amateur Championship in tense final at Royal St George's
Ethan Fang defeated Gavin Tiernan at Royal St George’s to capture The 130thAmateur Championship. (Credit R&A)
Written by Staff
SANDWICH, England – Ethan Fang of the United States has won The 130th Amateur Championship after a tense 36-hole final against Ireland’s Gavin Tiernan at Royal St George’s.
In a closely contested match, the seventh-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) defeated the 1340th-ranked Tiernan by one-hole to become the 23rd champion from the United States and first since Drew Weaver in 2007.
As well as adding his name to an esteemed list of champions, the 20-year-old Oklahoma State University student secured his place in The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush, the U.S. Open and, by tradition, an invitation to compete at the Masters Tournament. In addition to the three major championships, he has earned an exemption into the Betfred British Masters hosted by Nick Faldo on the DP World Tour.
Fang and Tiernan, the last two players standing from the 288-player field representing 45 countries, went shot-for-shot over the first 18 holes. The Irishman took an early one-up advantage with consistent golf, while his opponent battled early nerves.
Fang, who had his childhood friend, Will Livermore, on his bag, quickly recovered to level the match after 14-holes with a conceded eagle. However, Tiernan regained the lead before the break with a precise tee shot on the par-3 16th, setting up a short birdie putt. He halved the 16th and 17th holes to complete a strong morning session, in which he was never behind.
After lunch, Fang returned as the more consistent of the pair, biting back to hit the front for the first time on the 23rd hole. Typical of their contest, Tiernan answered with a conceded eagle on the 25th and the pair went into the closing nine holes all square.
With the duo never separated by more than a hole, Fang finally put some space between himself and his opponent, who looked fatigued after playing 139-holes before today’s Final. Fang moved two holes clear after the 33rd following a birdie and a par, but Tiernan’s resilience was on full display for the large crowd that had gathered to witness an epic finish.
To their delight, Tiernan conjured some more magic, rolling in two lengthy birdie putts on the 34th and 35th holes to draw level with one to play.
However, Fang proved why he’s one of the world’s top amateur talents, delivering two exceptional golf swings worthy of the champion to set-up a five-foot birdie putt for the title. After Tiernan’s birdie attempt shaved the edge, Fang calmly rolled in the winning putt, securing an amateur career-defining achievement.
Fang’s name now sits alongside Sir Michael Bonallack, Jose Maria Olazabal, Sergio Garcia, and more recently, Aldrich Potgieter as amateur champions.
This is the 15th time The Amateur Championship has been played at Royal St George's. Only Royal Liverpool (18) and St Andrews (16) have hosted on more occasions.
The 131st Amateur Championship will be played at Royal Liverpool from June 15-20, 2026.