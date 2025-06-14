'Pretty average': Rory McIlroy provides sober assessment of his poor U.S. Open

McIlroy’s funk since the Masters has been well-documented and explained by the man himself. He admitted that he’s struggled to find the drive to compete since April, still soaking in the realization of a lifelong dream. Yet in the process, he’s let two chances at majors in the prime of his career slip by. During that time, he’s shown visible frustration on the golf course. McIlroy threw his club and smashed a tee marker during his second round of the U.S. Open. He missed the cut entirely at the RBC Canadian Open last week and had one of the worst showings of his career at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, a course he has dominated over the last decade.