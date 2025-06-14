U.S. Open: How to watch, leaderboard, tee times, TV times
Golf is Hard | Thick rough edition
The 125th U.S. Open concludes from Pennsylvania, with historic Oakmont Country Club hosting for the 10th time, the most of any club in the history of the championship.
Sam Burns converted his 36-hole lead into a 54-hole lead, topping the leaderboard by a narrow one-stroke margin heading into the final round of the U.S. Open as he pursues his first major championship title. Among those trailing him are 44-year-old Adam Scott, who birdied three of his final six holes to sit one back as he seeks to become the second-oldest major championship winner ever, and J.J. Spaun, who carded a 69 on Saturday to stay one stroke behind Burns. Viktor Hovland, also in pursuit of his first major championship title, finished at 1 under, three off the pace heading into Sunday.
How to follow (all times ET)
NOTE: The USGA, who owns and operates the U.S. Open, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the U.S. Open’s website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, June 19 at the Travelers Championship.
Television:
- Sunday: 9 a.m.-noon (USA), noon-7 p.m. (NBC)
Streaming:
- Sunday: U.S. Open all-access: 10 a.m.-noon (Peacock), featured groups (usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, DirecTV, YouTube TV) TBD
Radio on SiriusXM 92/U.S. Open radio:
- Sunday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Streaming: Various via USOpen.com. Featured Holes and Featured Groups to be announced.
For more live streaming information, click here for the official USGA Viewing Schedule.