U.S. Open: How to watch, leaderboard, tee times, TV times

Sam Burns converted his 36-hole lead into a 54-hole lead, topping the leaderboard by a narrow one-stroke margin heading into the final round of the U.S. Open as he pursues his first major championship title. Among those trailing him are 44-year-old Adam Scott, who birdied three of his final six holes to sit one back as he seeks to become the second-oldest major championship winner ever, and J.J. Spaun, who carded a 69 on Saturday to stay one stroke behind Burns. Viktor Hovland, also in pursuit of his first major championship title, finished at 1 under, three off the pace heading into Sunday.