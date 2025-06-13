PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
U.S. Open: Tee times, groupings announced for Round 3

    The 125th U.S. Open is in full swing from Pennsylvania, with historic Oakmont Country Club hosting for the 10th time, the most of any club in the history of the championship.

    After two rounds, Sam Burns leads J.J. Spaun by one stroke headed into the weekend after a dazzling 5-under 65 on Friday. Viktor Hovland, also in pursuit of his first major championship, sits two strokes behind Burns.

    Here's a look at some notable groupings from Round 3 of the 125th U.S. Open (all times in ET):

    • 10:34 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
      • Both top-five players in the world and recent major champions, McIlroy and Schauffele finished one shot inside the cutline Friday.
    • 12:07 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Jordan Spieth
      • Im is one of the most steady and composed players on tour while Spieth brings flair and scrambling brilliance. Both are capable of going low on any given day.
    • 1:02 p.m.: Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler
      • World No. 1 and PGA Championship winner Scheffler has been dominating tee-to-green all season but stumbled at Oakmont with rounds of 73-71. Cameron Young, the 2022 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, is still searching for his breakthrough win.
    • 3:24 p.m.: Adam Scott, Viktor Hovland
      • Two elite ball strikers in very different stages of their careers. Scott turned back the clock with back-to-back rounds of 70 while Hovland turned in an electric 68 on Friday to make the penultimate pairing.

    Here's a look at all groupings for the third round of the 125th U.S. Open (all times are in ET):

    9:12 a.m.: Philip Barbaree, Jr.

    9:23 a.m.: Cam Davis, Brian Harman

    9:34 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Novak

    9:45 a.m.: Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama

    9:56 a.m.: James Nicholas, Laurie Canter

    10:07 a.m.: Ryan McCormick, Patrick Reed

    10:18 a.m.: Ryan Gerard, Niklas Norgaard

    10:34 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

    10:45 a.m.: Jordan Smith, Justin Hastings (a)

    10:56 a.m.: Tony Finau, Marc Leishman

    11:07 a.m.: Michael Kim, Corey Conners

    11:18 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Matt Wallace

    11:29 a.m.: Chris Gotterup, Johnny Keefer

    11:40 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Tom Kim

    11:56 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Matthieu Pavon

    12:07 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Jordan Spieth

    12:18 p.m.: Ryan Fox, Robert MacIntyre

    12:29 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Trevor Cone

    12:40 p.m.: Rasmus Højgaard, Aaron Rai

    12:51 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Jhonattan Vegas

    1:02 p.m.: Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler

    1:18 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Denny McCarthy

    1:29 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Nick Taylor

    1:40 p.m.: Sam Stevens, Keegan Bradley

    1:51 p.m.: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Carlos Ortiz

    2:02 p.m.: Chris Kirk, Jason Day

    2:13 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

    2:24 p.m.: Adam Schenk, Max Greyserman

    2:40 p.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Thomas Detry

    2:51 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Brooks Koepka

    3:02 p.m.: Russell Henley, Thriston Lawrence

    3:13 p.m.: Victor Perez, Ben Griffin

    3:24 p.m.: Adam Scott, Viktor Hovland

    3:35 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Sam Burns

    R3
    In Progress

    U.S. Open

    1

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -3
    7:35PM UTC

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -2
    7:35PM UTC

    3

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -1
    7:24PM UTC

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    E
    7:24PM UTC

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    E
    7:13PM UTC

    T6

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    +1
    7:13PM UTC

    T6

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    +1
    7:02PM UTC

    T8

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    +2
    7:02PM UTC

    T8

    USA
    B. Koepka
    Tot
    +2
    6:51PM UTC

    T8

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    +2
    6:51PM UTC

    T8

    BEL
    T. Detry
    Tot
    +2
    6:40PM UTC

    T12

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    +3
    6:40PM UTC

    T12

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    +3
    6:24PM UTC

    T12

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    +3
    6:24PM UTC

    T12

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    +3
    6:13PM UTC
