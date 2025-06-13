U.S. Open: Tee times, groupings announced for Round 3
2 Min Read
Highlights | Round 2 | U.S. Open
Written by Staff
The 125th U.S. Open is in full swing from Pennsylvania, with historic Oakmont Country Club hosting for the 10th time, the most of any club in the history of the championship.
After two rounds, Sam Burns leads J.J. Spaun by one stroke headed into the weekend after a dazzling 5-under 65 on Friday. Viktor Hovland, also in pursuit of his first major championship, sits two strokes behind Burns.
Here's a look at some notable groupings from Round 3 of the 125th U.S. Open (all times in ET):
- 10:34 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
- Both top-five players in the world and recent major champions, McIlroy and Schauffele finished one shot inside the cutline Friday.
- 12:07 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Jordan Spieth
- Im is one of the most steady and composed players on tour while Spieth brings flair and scrambling brilliance. Both are capable of going low on any given day.
- 1:02 p.m.: Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler
- World No. 1 and PGA Championship winner Scheffler has been dominating tee-to-green all season but stumbled at Oakmont with rounds of 73-71. Cameron Young, the 2022 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, is still searching for his breakthrough win.
- 3:24 p.m.: Adam Scott, Viktor Hovland
- Two elite ball strikers in very different stages of their careers. Scott turned back the clock with back-to-back rounds of 70 while Hovland turned in an electric 68 on Friday to make the penultimate pairing.
Here's a look at all groupings for the third round of the 125th U.S. Open (all times are in ET):
9:12 a.m.: Philip Barbaree, Jr.
9:23 a.m.: Cam Davis, Brian Harman
9:34 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Novak
9:45 a.m.: Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama
9:56 a.m.: James Nicholas, Laurie Canter
10:07 a.m.: Ryan McCormick, Patrick Reed
10:18 a.m.: Ryan Gerard, Niklas Norgaard
10:34 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
10:45 a.m.: Jordan Smith, Justin Hastings (a)
10:56 a.m.: Tony Finau, Marc Leishman
11:07 a.m.: Michael Kim, Corey Conners
11:18 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Matt Wallace
11:29 a.m.: Chris Gotterup, Johnny Keefer
11:40 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Tom Kim
11:56 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Matthieu Pavon
12:07 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Jordan Spieth
12:18 p.m.: Ryan Fox, Robert MacIntyre
12:29 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Trevor Cone
12:40 p.m.: Rasmus Højgaard, Aaron Rai
12:51 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Jhonattan Vegas
1:02 p.m.: Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler
1:18 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Denny McCarthy
1:29 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Nick Taylor
1:40 p.m.: Sam Stevens, Keegan Bradley
1:51 p.m.: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Carlos Ortiz
2:02 p.m.: Chris Kirk, Jason Day
2:13 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
2:24 p.m.: Adam Schenk, Max Greyserman
2:40 p.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Thomas Detry
2:51 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Brooks Koepka
3:02 p.m.: Russell Henley, Thriston Lawrence
3:13 p.m.: Victor Perez, Ben Griffin
3:24 p.m.: Adam Scott, Viktor Hovland
3:35 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Sam Burns