U.S. Open: How to watch, leaderboard, tee times, TV times
Golf is Hard | Thick rough edition
The 125th U.S. Open heads to Pennsylvania, with historic Oakmont Country Club hosting for the 10th time, the most of any club in the history of the championship. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, coming off a win at the Memorial presented by Workday, is looking for his second major triumph of the year after earning the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. On a tough setup, Scheffler opened with a first-round 3-over 73.
J.J. Spaun tied the low-opening round in a U.S. Open at Oakmont with a bogey-free 66, good for a one-stroke lead heading into Round 2. Thriston Lawrence carded a 67 to sit one back. World Nos. 1 and 2 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy both stumbled in difficult conditions, carding rounds of 73 and 74, respectively.
How to follow (all times ET)
NOTE: The USGA, who owns and operates the U.S. Open, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the U.S. Open’s website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, June 19 at the Travelers Championship.
Television:
- Friday: 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (Peacock), 1-7 p.m. (NBC), 7-8 p.m. (Peacock)
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-noon (USA), noon-8 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: 9 a.m.-noon (USA), noon-7 p.m. (NBC)
Streaming:
- Friday: U.S. Open all-access: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. (Peacock), featured groups (usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, DirecTV, YouTube TV) approximately 7:17 a.m., 1:02 p.m.
- Saturday: U.S. Open all-access: 10 a.m.-noon (Peacock), featured groups (usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, DirecTV, YouTube TV) TBD
- Sunday: U.S. Open all-access: 10 a.m.-noon (Peacock), featured groups (usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, DirecTV, YouTube TV) TBD
Radio on SiriusXM 92/U.S. Open radio:
- Friday: noon-8 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Streaming: Various via USOpen.com. Featured Holes and Featured Groups to be announced.
For more live streaming information, click here for the official USGA Viewing Schedule.