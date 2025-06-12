U.S. Open: How to watch, leaderboard, tee times, TV times

The 125th U.S. Open heads to Pennsylvania, with historic Oakmont Country Club hosting for the 10th time, the most of any club in the history of the championship. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, coming off a win at the Memorial presented by Workday, is looking for his second major triumph of the year after earning the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. On a tough setup, Scheffler opened with a first-round 3-over 73.