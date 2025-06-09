USGA announces three exemptions, completion of field for 125th U.S. Open Championship

With two Columbus, Ohio, qualifiers in Young and Cauley obtaining exempt status, Johnson and Cole earned berths in the field as the first and second alternates, respectively, from that site. Johnson, who will make his first U.S. Open start, advanced through both local and final qualifying. The 29-year-old from Boynton Beach, Florida, has played in six PGA TOUR Americas events this season. In 2024, the Kent State graduate competed in four tournaments on both the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour. Cole, 37, of Tequesta, Florida, will play in his fourth U.S. Open, with his best finish a tie for 39th in 2023 at The Los Angeles Country Club. He has two top-10 results on the PGA TOUR this season. His father, Bobby, played in seven U.S. Opens, and his mother, Laura Baugh, won the 1971 U.S. Women’s Amateur.