Justin Rose assessed a two-stroke penalty, falls below cut line at RBC Canadian Open
Written by Paul Hodowanic
An ill-timed shank and a rules infraction may have cost Justin Rose a weekend tee time at the RBC Canadian Open.
Rose was assessed a two-stroke penalty on the par-3 seventh, his third-to-last hole of his second round Friday, after causing the ball to move before his second shot. The penalty moved him from 3-under to 1-under.
Rose arrived at the seventh hole 3-under, right on the projected cutline. He shanked his tee shot into thick rough, right of the green, and when he arrived he caused the ball to move while moving a loose impediment. Rose then failed to replace the ball in its original position, resulting in a two-stroke penalty. Had Rose put the ball back in its original position, it would have only been a one-stroke penalty.
Rose self-reported the incident, according to Orlando Pope, senior director, TV rules & video analyst.
“I’m not sure he knew he had to put the ball back. So he didn’t put the ball back and went ahead and played. So, since he caused the ball to move and didn’t put it back, he gets the general penalty, which is a two-shot penalty,” Pope said on PGA TOUR LIVE.
Rose got up and down from there to make a double-bogey, but the damage was done. He parred Nos. 8 and 9 to shoot 71 and 1-under through 36 holes. As of 1:15 p.m. ET, the cutline was expected to settle at 2-under, with a slight chance it could move to 3-under.
Rose has struggled since losing the Masters in a playoff to Rory McIlroy. He finished T42 at the RBC Heritage, withdrew from the Truist Championship, missed the cut at the PGA Championship, and shot 80 in the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ultimately finishing T44.
Rose, the 2013 U.S. Open champion, will attempt to re-find form at Oakmont Country Club next week.