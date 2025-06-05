PGA TOUR debuts new Drone AR Smart Tracing during RBC Canadian Open broadcast
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
The PGA TOUR debuted new smart tracing technology Thursday during the first-round broadcast of the RBC Canadian Open, its latest development to enhance broadcast presentation for fans.
The new feature, known as drone AR smart tracing, tracks the path of tee shots and changes colors based on where the ball is expected to end up.
The technology debuted during Golf Channel coverage of the first round as Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre and Corey Conners played TPC Toronto’s ninth hole. Lowry and MacIntyre both hit their balls in the fairway, shown visually with a green tracer. Conners’ tee shot flared into the right rough, with his tracer beginning green before quickly transitioning to red as it became clear that the ball was going to miss the fairway.
Accomplished via moving drone and done without post-production, the tracer picks up a tee shot 1.2 seconds after it is struck. Using real-time probabilities that are calculated and delivered every 100 milliseconds until impact, project the final probable resting locations of a tee shot.
The new technology is part of an extended collaboration between the PGA TOUR and its media partners to further elevate the viewing experience for fans watching at home.
The TOUR’s Live Drone AR, which debuted in 2024, was recently awarded The George Wensel Technical Achievement Award at the 46th annual Sports Emmy Awards in New York City. The innovation was honored for how it showcased shots like never before in an augmented reality experience that combined live aerial video with real-time analytics. The achievement was nominated against the Olympic Games, NFL Live, NHL’s Big City Greens Classic, Simpson’s Funday Football, OptiMotion and NBA’s Dunk the Halls.
The smart tracing via drone will return at the Travelers Championship, Rocket Classic and all three FedExCup Playoffs events later this season.