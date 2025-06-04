How it works: Registration opens for 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

2025 PGA TOUR Members who are eligible for tournament play as defined in the PGA TOUR Tournament Regulations.

Applicants with an official victory in a 2023, 2024 or 2025 Korn Ferry Tour tournament as defined in the Korn Ferry Tour Tournament Regulations .

Applicants finishing 51-75 on the final 2025 Official Korn Ferry Tour Points List, as defined in the Korn Ferry Tour Tournament Regulations .

Applicants who have made 50 or more cuts in PGA TOUR cosponsored or approved tournaments awarding official money as of the Second Qualifying Stage entry deadline (Nov. 24, 2025).

Applicants who made the cut in the 2025: THE PLAYERS Championship, Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open or The Open Championship.

Players ranked 51-100 on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) to be released as of the entry deadline for Second Qualifying Stage (Nov. 24, 2025).

Applicants ranked sixth to 25th on the current season’s Final Official 2025 PGA TOUR University Ranking.

Applicants ranked three through 10 on the 2025 PGA TOUR Americas Segment 1 Official Points List, as defined in the PGA TOUR Americas Tournament Regulations .

Applicants ranked four through 10 on the 2025 PGA TOUR Americas Segment 2 Official Points List, as defined in the PGA TOUR Americas Tournament Regulations .

Applicants ranked 11-25 on the PGA TOUR Americas 2025 Official Season-Long Fortinet Cup Points List, as defined in the PGA TOUR Americas Tournament Regulations .

Applicants ranked first through fifth on the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) to be released as of Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025.

Applicants ranked one through five, including ties at the 2025 PGA Professional Championship.

Applicants ranked one through five on the current season’s Official Order of Merit for Japan Golf Tour Organization (JGTO) as of the Second Qualifying Stage deadline (Nov. 24, 2025).

Applicants ranked two through five on the 2024-2025 Final Official Order of Merit for the PGA Tour of Australasia.

Applicants ranked two through five on the 2024-2025 Final Official Players List for the Sunshine Tour.

Applicants ranked two through five on the 2025 Genesis Point List for the Korea Professional Golfers' Association (KPGA).