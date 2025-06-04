How it works: Registration opens for 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Registration for 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry is now open. Follow this link to access the application.
At Final Stage of 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry – scheduled for Dec. 11-14 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, with the Dye’s Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass and Sawgrass Country Club once again serving as host venues – the top five finishers will earn PGA TOUR membership for the 2026 season. In the event of a tie for the fifth and final qualifier earning 2026 PGA TOUR membership, a hole-by-hole playoff will be conducted to determine the final spot(s) – which is a new procedure for 2025, as the top five and ties at Final Stage were awarded TOUR membership the last two years.
In November of last year, the TOUR announced improvements to its competitive structure, including exempt status changing from top 125 to top 100 in the FedExCup standings. As a result of this adjustment, the five players earning their PGA TOUR card via PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry will have a greater certainty of schedule and equitable playing opportunities for Full-Field Events.
Final Stage of 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry will also determine 2026 season eligibility for the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas.
Through a combination of live telecasts and livestreaming, Golf Channel will broadcast eight hours of live weekend coverage at Final Stage of 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
How it works
PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry consists of four different stages, though competitors can bypass Pre-Qualifying, First Stage or Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry if they meet the criteria of at least one exemption category for First, Second or Final Stage.
Competition for Pre-Qualifying, First Stage and Second Stage is conducted at several different sites, with the number of competitors advancing from each site being on a pro rata basis (i.e. – approximately the same percentage from each site will advance).
Final Stage of 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry will be contested at Dye’s Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass, as well as Sawgrass Country Club, with each competitor playing two rounds on each course. At the conclusion of the final round, the last set of PGA TOUR cards for the 2026 season will be awarded, with the others coming from the 2024-25 DP World Tour season (top 10 players from Race to Dubai Rankings not already exempt) and 2025 Korn Ferry Tour season (top 20 players on final points list).
- Pre-Qualifying (eight sites, 54-hole stroke play competition) – Sept. 17-19; Sept. 24-26
- First Stage (14 sites, 72-hole stroke play competition) – Oct. 7-10; Oct. 14-17; Oct. 21-24
- Second Stage (five sites, 72-hole stroke play competition) – Dec. 2-5
- Final Stage (72-hole stroke play competition) – Dec. 11-14
Performance benefits
The medalist (and ties) from each First Stage site, provided they do not improve their status at a subsequent stage, will earn membership through the Latin America Swing (Segment I) of the 2026 PGA TOUR Americas season.
The medalist (and ties) from each Second Stage site, provided they do not improve their status at Final Stage, will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership and be subject to the second periodic reorder of the 2026 Korn Ferry Tour season.
Performance benefits for Final Stage of 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry are as follows:
- Top five finishers at Final Stage will earn PGA TOUR membership for the 2026 season.
- The next 40 finishers and ties at Final Stage will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership and exemptions from periodic reorders at the beginning of the 2026 Korn Ferry Tour season, with the first 25 finishers and ties being subject to the third periodic reorder, and any remaining finishers being subject to the second periodic reorder.
- All remaining finishers at Final Stage earn membership for the 2026 Korn Ferry Tour season and will be subject to the first periodic reorder, in addition to earning membership through the Latin America Swing (Segment I) of the 2026 PGA TOUR Americas season.
Exemption categories
The field at Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry features players who advanced through the various stages of Q-School – Pre-Qualifying, First Stage, Second Stage – and others who automatically qualify by meeting the criteria of at least one exemption category.
Exemption categories for 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry are as follows:
First Stage
- Members of the PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour, Japan Golf Tour Organization (JGTO), Korea Professional Golfers' Association (KPGA), DP World Tour and Challenge Tour Ranked Members, PGA Tour of Australasia, Sunshine Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, PGA TOUR Canada or PGA TOUR Americas during the years 2023, 2024, 2025.
- Applicants that made the cut in a tournament awarding Official Money conducted by the PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour, DP World Tour, Challenge Tour, Japan Golf Tour Organization (JGTO), Korea Professional Golfers’ Association (KPGA), PGA Tour of Australasia, Sunshine Tour or PGA TOUR Americas during the years 2024 or 2025 as of the First Qualifying Stage entry deadline (Sept. 24, 2025).
- Applicants who played the Second Qualifying Stage of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament or 2023 or 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
- Applicants who finished in the top 50, including ties, at a First Qualifying Stage site of the 2023 or 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
- Applicants that played in the 2024 or 2025: THE PLAYERS Championship, Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open or The Open Championship.
- Applicants that played in the 2025 PGA Professional Championship.
- Applicants that made the cut in the 2024 PGA Assistant Professional National Championship.
- Applicants ranked 101-200 on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) to be released as of the entry deadline for First Qualifying Stage (Sept. 24, 2025).
- Applicants ranked six to 25 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) to be released as of Sept. 24, 2025.
- Applicants who qualified for the 2023 or 2025 Walker Cup.
- Applicants who played in the semifinals of the 2023, 2024 or 2025 U.S. Amateur, or the final of the 2023, 2024 or 2025 U.S. Mid-Amateur.
Second Stage
- 2025 PGA TOUR Members who are eligible for tournament play as defined in the PGA TOUR Tournament Regulations.
- Applicants with an official victory in a 2023, 2024 or 2025 Korn Ferry Tour tournament as defined in the Korn Ferry Tour Tournament Regulations.
- Applicants finishing 51-75 on the final 2025 Official Korn Ferry Tour Points List, as defined in the Korn Ferry Tour Tournament Regulations.
- Applicants who have made 50 or more cuts in PGA TOUR cosponsored or approved tournaments awarding official money as of the Second Qualifying Stage entry deadline (Nov. 24, 2025).
- Applicants who made the cut in the 2025: THE PLAYERS Championship, Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open or The Open Championship.
- Players ranked 51-100 on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) to be released as of the entry deadline for Second Qualifying Stage (Nov. 24, 2025).
- Applicants ranked sixth to 25th on the current season’s Final Official 2025 PGA TOUR University Ranking.
- Applicants ranked three through 10 on the 2025 PGA TOUR Americas Segment 1 Official Points List, as defined in the PGA TOUR Americas Tournament Regulations.
- Applicants ranked four through 10 on the 2025 PGA TOUR Americas Segment 2 Official Points List, as defined in the PGA TOUR Americas Tournament Regulations.
- Applicants ranked 11-25 on the PGA TOUR Americas 2025 Official Season-Long Fortinet Cup Points List, as defined in the PGA TOUR Americas Tournament Regulations.
- Applicants ranked first through fifth on the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) to be released as of Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025.
- Applicants ranked one through five, including ties at the 2025 PGA Professional Championship.
- Applicants ranked one through five on the current season’s Official Order of Merit for Japan Golf Tour Organization (JGTO) as of the Second Qualifying Stage deadline (Nov. 24, 2025).
- Applicants ranked two through five on the 2024-2025 Final Official Order of Merit for the PGA Tour of Australasia.
- Applicants ranked two through five on the 2024-2025 Final Official Players List for the Sunshine Tour.
- Applicants ranked two through five on the 2025 Genesis Point List for the Korea Professional Golfers' Association (KPGA).
- Applicant who is a current Korn Ferry Tour member that has been disabled to the extent he is unable to compete in more than twelve (12) events in a season but has played in a minimum of five (5) Korn Ferry Tour events that season; has performed at a level which placed him 51st-75th position on the Official Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List at the time he was disabled; or who has average points per event at the time he was disabled which would have placed him 51st-75th position on the Official Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List for the entire season (determined by multiplying such an average number of Korn Ferry Tour events played by all Korn Ferry Tour members).
Final Stage
- The top 40 available applicants below the 100th position on the Final 2025 FedExCup Fall Points List, to a floor of the 200th position.
- Applicants ranked on the PGA TOUR Nonmember FedExCup Points list (including Special Temporary Members) whose combined official points and points earned in the ISCO Championship and Barracuda Championship is equal to or greater than the 150th place finisher on the Final 2025 FedExCup Fall Points List.
- Applicants ranked 21-50 on the season-ending 2025 Korn Ferry Tour Official Points List, as defined in the Korn Ferry Tour Tournament Regulations.
- Applicants ranked first to 50th on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) to be released as of the Final Qualifying Stage entry deadline (Nov. 25, 2025).
- Applicants ranked second to fifth on the current season’s Final Official 2025 PGA TOUR University Ranking.
- Applicants ranked first and second on the 2025 PGA TOUR Americas Segment 1 Official Points List, as defined in the PGA TOUR Americas Tournament Regulations.
- Applicants ranked one through three on the 2025 PGA TOUR Americas Segment 2 Official Points List, as defined in the PGA TOUR Americas Tournament Regulations.
- Applicants ranked one through 10 on the PGA TOUR Americas 2025 Official Season-Long Fortinet Cup Points List, as defined in the PGA TOUR Americas Tournament Regulations.
- Leading player on the Japan Golf Tour Organization (JGTO) Official Order of Merit as of the Final Qualifying Stage deadline (Nov. 25, 2025).
- Leading player on the PGA Tour of Australasia 2024-2025 Final Official Order of Merit.
- Leading player on the 2024-2025 Final Official Players List for the Sunshine Tour.
- Leading player on the 2025 Final Genesis Point List for the Korea Professional Golfers' Association (KPGA).
- Applicants among Major and Minor Medical Extension category members (as defined in the PGA TOUR Tournament Regulations) whose FedExCup Points earned in their “Available Tournaments,” when combined with the amount of FedExCup Points earned in their “Tournaments Played,” equals or exceeds the amount of FedExCup Points earned by the member who finished last in the 25 finishers beyond 125th place on the FedEx Cup Points List for the preceding season shall be exempt into Final Qualifying Stage in that year provided that the FedExCup Points earned in his “Tournaments Played” was less than the 150th finisher on the FedExCup Points List in the year of the applicant’s injury.
- Applicant who is a current Korn Ferry Tour member that has been disabled to the extent he is unable to compete in more than 12 events in a season but has played in a minimum of five Korn Ferry Tour events that season; has performed at a level which placed him 21st-50th on the Official Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List at the time he was disabled; or who has average points per event at the time he was disabled which would have placed him 21st-50th on the Official Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List for the entire season (determined by multiplying such an average number of Korn Ferry Tour events played by all Korn Ferry Tour members).