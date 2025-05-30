Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth contending into weekend at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday



At Muirfield Village, Spieth has delivered his typical high entertainment value thus far. Thursday, he went against his caddie Michael Greller’s cautious advice to pitch out sideways from deep rough on the par-5 fifth; he took an aggressive line and advanced the ball to the fairway, then got up and down for birdie. Friday, his tee shot at the par-5 11th found the hazard left of the fairway, and he took off his shoes to consider playing the shot from the bottom part of a steep bank with his feet on wet terrain – then opted to take a drop. He ultimately managed to save par, then played his last seven holes in 3-under to move into a tie for fifth with two rounds remaining.