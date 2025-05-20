PGA TOUR’s Live Drone AR wins George Wensel Technical Achievement Award at 46th Sports Emmy Awards

A TOUR-owned, patent-pending technology, Drone AR was developed through a collaborative effort between six partners — the PGA TOUR, Bolt6, CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Virtual Eye and Kaze Aerial Production — that came together in early 2024 with a shared vision to successfully track ball-in-motion data from a live moving drone on the PGA TOUR. Highlighting the skill of TOUR players and the challenge of iconic golf courses, the cutting-edge innovation allows fans to watch towering drives like never before, as the augmented reality experience combines live aerial video with real-time analytics.