PGA TOUR’s Live Drone AR wins George Wensel Technical Achievement Award at 46th Sports Emmy Awards
1 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR’s Live Drone AR was awarded The George Wensel Technical Achievement Award, as announced Tuesday evening at the 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards ceremony held at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.
In the category, the TOUR was nominated against: Games of the XXXIII Olympiad (Immersive Audio at Scale), NFL Live (StatusPro Visualizer – VR Technology), NHL Big City Greens Classic | Simpson’s Funday Football | NBA Dunk the Halls (Modified Character Scaling), and OptiMotion.
A TOUR-owned, patent-pending technology, Drone AR was developed through a collaborative effort between six partners — the PGA TOUR, Bolt6, CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Virtual Eye and Kaze Aerial Production — that came together in early 2024 with a shared vision to successfully track ball-in-motion data from a live moving drone on the PGA TOUR. Highlighting the skill of TOUR players and the challenge of iconic golf courses, the cutting-edge innovation allows fans to watch towering drives like never before, as the augmented reality experience combines live aerial video with real-time analytics.