PGA TOUR, Strategic Sports Group win ‘Deal of the Year’ at 2025 Sports Business Awards
1 Min Read
PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan (left) and John W. Henry, Principal Owner of Fenway Sports Group and Manager of the Strategic Sports Group, finalize the launch of PGA TOUR Enterprises. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Strategic Sports Group’s investment in the PGA TOUR was named "Deal of the Year" on Wednesday at this year’s Sports Business Awards ceremony, a night celebrating excellence in sports business.
In the category, the TOUR was nominated against: Legends acquires ASM Global; NBA signs media deal with Amazon, NBCUniversal and Disney; Smith Entertainment Group brings NHL franchise to Utah; Willow Bay and Bob Iger acquire controlling stake in Angel City FC; and WWE and Netflix agree to global media deal.
In partnership with SSG, the PGA TOUR launched PGA TOUR Enterprises, a new commercial venture under the TOUR’s control and a first-of-its kind program. As part of PGA TOUR Enterprises, SSG, a consortium of American sports team owners led by Fenway Sports Group and including Mark Attanasio, Arthur Blank, Steve Cohen, Wyc Grousbeck, Marc Lasry and others, committed up to $3 billion to the TOUR, valuing it at around $12 billion.
"Golf’s shakeup sparked the $3B-backed Strategic Sports Group, led by Fenway Sports. It’s $1.5B investment launched PGA Tour Enterprises, giving players equity and reshaping the Tour," Sports Business Journal wrote in the post on X announcing the award.
SSG invested an initial $1.5 billion into PGA TOUR Enterprises and will provide strategic focus on maximizing revenue generation for the benefit of the players and on finding opportunities to enhance the game of golf across the world.