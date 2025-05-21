PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

PGA TOUR, Strategic Sports Group win ‘Deal of the Year’ at 2025 Sports Business Awards

1 Min Read

Latest

PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan (left) and John W. Henry, Principal Owner of Fenway Sports Group and Manager of the Strategic Sports Group, finalize the launch of PGA TOUR Enterprises. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan (left) and John W. Henry, Principal Owner of Fenway Sports Group and Manager of the Strategic Sports Group, finalize the launch of PGA TOUR Enterprises. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    Strategic Sports Group’s investment in the PGA TOUR was named "Deal of the Year" on Wednesday at this year’s Sports Business Awards ceremony, a night celebrating excellence in sports business.

    In the category, the TOUR was nominated against: Legends acquires ASM Global; NBA signs media deal with Amazon, NBCUniversal and Disney; Smith Entertainment Group brings NHL franchise to Utah; Willow Bay and Bob Iger acquire controlling stake in Angel City FC; and WWE and Netflix agree to global media deal.

    In partnership with SSG, the PGA TOUR launched PGA TOUR Enterprises, a new commercial venture under the TOUR’s control and a first-of-its kind program. As part of PGA TOUR Enterprises, SSG, a consortium of American sports team owners led by Fenway Sports Group and including Mark Attanasio, Arthur Blank, Steve Cohen, Wyc Grousbeck, Marc Lasry and others, committed up to $3 billion to the TOUR, valuing it at around $12 billion.


    "Golf’s shakeup sparked the $3B-backed Strategic Sports Group, led by Fenway Sports. It’s $1.5B investment launched PGA Tour Enterprises, giving players equity and reshaping the Tour," Sports Business Journal wrote in the post on X announcing the award.

    SSG invested an initial $1.5 billion into PGA TOUR Enterprises and will provide strategic focus on maximizing revenue generation for the benefit of the players and on finding opportunities to enhance the game of golf across the world.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    USA
    O. Browne
    12:00PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:00PM UTC
    USA
    H. Buckley
    12:00PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:00PM UTC*
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    12:00PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Meissner
    12:00PM UTC*
    USA
    W. Gordon
    12:11PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:11PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:11PM UTC
    USA
    C. Pavin
    12:11PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:11PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Phillips
    12:11PM UTC*
    USA
    T. Mullinax
    12:22PM UTC
    USA
    R. Palmer
    12:22PM UTC
    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    12:22PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW