PGA TOUR, Strategic Sports Group win ‘Deal of the Year’ at 2025 Sports Business Awards

In partnership with SSG, the PGA TOUR launched PGA TOUR Enterprises, a new commercial venture under the TOUR’s control and a first-of-its kind program. As part of PGA TOUR Enterprises, SSG, a consortium of American sports team owners led by Fenway Sports Group and including Mark Attanasio, Arthur Blank, Steve Cohen, Wyc Grousbeck, Marc Lasry and others, committed up to $3 billion to the TOUR, valuing it at around $12 billion.