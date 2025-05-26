Demanding your best: Taking a closer look at the brutish 18th at Muirfield Village Golf Club

Since 2017, the 18th at Muirfield Village Golf Club has been the fifth most difficult hole on the PGA TOUR, reflective of the changes to the course over the years. In 2010, players found the fairway roughly 68 percent of the time off the tee. By the 2024 event, that had dropped to 55 percent, in part due to changes to the course and improvements in technology allowing players to hit the ball further and challenge the pinch point. Playing from the fairway always yields an advantage, but TOUR statistics further reveal that finding the fairway gives twice the advantage as being in either the left or right rough, with greens in regulation rising to 61 percent from the short grass.