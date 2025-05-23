Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth nearly miss cut at Charles Schwab Challenge
Written by Kevin Robbins
FORT WORTH, Texas — Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth, residents of nearby Dallas, nearly missed the weekend at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Scheffler (68-71) made the even-par cut at 140 by a single shot. Spieth (69-71) made it on the number.
Both players have performed well historically at Colonial Country Club. Spieth won the Charles Schwab in 2016 and has nine top-twenty finishes in 12 starts. Scheffler, who won the PGA Championship last week, has played the tournament five times since 2020. He’s earned a share of third or better the last three years.
Scheffler bogeyed his last hole Friday to nudge the cut line at minus-1, until it moved later in the day to even. Spieth birdied the 17th hole to survive.
“The holes looked smaller than the golf ball for me for a month or so now,” Spieth said. He trails the leaders by 11 shots.
But the tournament, he said, is far from settled.
“Wind is going to blow,” he said. “So if there's any time you can be on the cut line and make a big move, it's going to be on this course this weekend. That's what I'm looking forward to doing.”