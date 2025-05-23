PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth nearly miss cut at Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Latest

Highlights | Round 2 | Charles Schwab

Highlights | Round 2 | Charles Schwab

    Written by Kevin Robbins

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth, residents of nearby Dallas, nearly missed the weekend at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Scheffler (68-71) made the even-par cut at 140 by a single shot. Spieth (69-71) made it on the number.

    Both players have performed well historically at Colonial Country Club. Spieth won the Charles Schwab in 2016 and has nine top-twenty finishes in 12 starts. Scheffler, who won the PGA Championship last week, has played the tournament five times since 2020. He’s earned a share of third or better the last three years.

    Scheffler bogeyed his last hole Friday to nudge the cut line at minus-1, until it moved later in the day to even. Spieth birdied the 17th hole to survive.

    “The holes looked smaller than the golf ball for me for a month or so now,” Spieth said. He trails the leaders by 11 shots.

    Jordan Spieth makes birdie on No. 17 at Charles Schwab

    Jordan Spieth makes birdie on No. 17 at Charles Schwab

    But the tournament, he said, is far from settled.

    “Wind is going to blow,” he said. “So if there's any time you can be on the cut line and make a big move, it's going to be on this course this weekend. That's what I'm looking forward to doing.”

    R2
    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    T1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F*

    T1

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F*

    3

    USA
    J. Pak
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    4

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T5

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    D. Ghim
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    T7

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    T7

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    T7

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    T7

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T13

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F*

    T13

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T13

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F*
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW