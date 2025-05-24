Surging Matti Schmid, Ben Griffin keep strong battle going into final round at Colonial

Ben Griffin or Matti Schmid needs to make a few more putts. But is that even realistic? Schmid ranks first in Strokes Gained: Putting through 54 holes. He’s made more than 346 feet of putts so far on the crisping, subtly contoured greens of Colonial Country Club. Griffin ranks fifth. He’s taken only 78 putts in all. What he little he lacks in that category he has made up in SG: Tee to Green, ranking second in the field. In truth, neither player has shown a concerning frailty yet at this 79-year-old tournament on the Trinity River.