Charles Schwab Challenge: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1

Scottie Scheffler reaches 15 career wins

    The PGA TOUR returns to Texas at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with Scottie Scheffler eying a third straight PGA TOUR title fresh off victories at the PGA Championship and THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, underwent a $25-million restoration led by Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner in 2023 and will once again play host as the TOUR travels to the Lone Star State.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge is the final event for players to qualify for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, the next Signature Event on the calendar, via the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television

    • Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Special programming alert:

    • New weekly show for 2025: “The Drop” presented by SERVPRO is a dynamic and fast-paced half hour that leans on the TOUR’s access and blends storytelling, competition and personality. Watch on the PGA TOUR YouTube channel and your local listing for times.

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m
    Stream 2Marquee group: 9:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Marquee group: 9:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Marquee group: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured groups: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured holes: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
