Are stars aligned for Rory McIlroy at PGA Championship?

There are two paths now for McIlroy, each with distinct possibilities. The en vogue line of thinking is that a freed-up McIlroy is a dangerous one. Without the overwhelming burden of trying to crest the major championship mountain for the first time in a decade-plus, he can simply maintain his current form without any of the mental inhibitions. What plagued him down the stretch at the Masters was all mental, “the hardest round” of golf in his life. The puzzling wedge at the 13th that found the water and brought the field back into the tournament. The missed short putts at 15, 16 and 18. They were mental mistakes first.