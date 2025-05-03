Jim Dent, pioneering Black golfer, longtime professional dies at 85

Even as an established TOUR player, it wasn’t until after Dent turned 50 that things really began clicking. He was able to build on his big-hitting reputation while leaving his journeyman status behind. Dent turned 50 in the middle of the 1989 season and wasted little time after tidying up his short game with two instructors, fellow Tour pro Homero Blancas and Jimmy Ballard. Dent tied for fourth in his debut tournament, added another top-five and then broke through with a win at the MONY Syracuse Senior Classic, coming from five shots back on the final day, shooting a 64 to edge Al Geiberger by a shot. Following the victory, a resigned Geiberger joked, “Jim Dent ought to be outlawed (for) the way he can hit the ball.”