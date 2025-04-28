ESPN announces itinerary for ESPN Experiences, including 'Inside the Ropes Tour' at Travelers Championship

This four-day, three-night getaway gives fans the unique opportunity to step inside the world of ESPN. The trip includes a private tour of ESPN’s iconic Bristol campus, exclusive meet-and-greets with ESPN talent including a Friday night "chalk talk" with "SportsCenter" anchor Matt Barrie, and a front-row view to some of the best golfers in the world from a private suite on the 18th hole at the Travelers Championship. Guests will also enjoy a private golf simulator experience with coaching from professional instructor Mark Immelman.