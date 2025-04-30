Weather forecast: Potential storms, flash flood watch at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Si Woo Kim looks on from the 17th green prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Written by Staff
After heavy rain and damaging winds led to a forced evacuation at TPC Craig Ranch on Wednesday prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, potential thunderstorms and adverse weather conditions remain on tap for the rest of the week. A flash flood warning is in effect in the McKinney, Texas, area until 7 a.m. local time on Thursday, with the first grouping set to tee off at 6:50 a.m. (7:50 a.m. EDT).
Showers and thunderstorms can be expected Friday as well, with a cold front pushing through North Texas.
See the full forecast for the rest of the week below.
- Thursday: Drier conditions will return Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies expected with highs in the low 80s.
- Friday: Another chance for showers and thunderstorms can be expected Friday as a cold front finally pushes south through North Texas as the day goes on. The front will stall south of the Dallas-Fort Worth area over the weekend, keeping the thunderstorm threat across Southern Texas.
- Saturday-Sunday: Cooler and drier air will settle over North Texas Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s under partly cloudy skies.