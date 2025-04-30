Weather forecast: Potential storms, flash flood watch at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

After heavy rain and damaging winds led to a forced evacuation at TPC Craig Ranch on Wednesday prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, potential thunderstorms and adverse weather conditions remain on tap for the rest of the week. A flash flood warning is in effect in the McKinney, Texas, area until 7 a.m. local time on Thursday, with the first grouping set to tee off at 6:50 a.m. (7:50 a.m. EDT).