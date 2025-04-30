PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Weather forecast: Potential storms, flash flood watch at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Latest

Si Woo Kim looks on from the 17th green prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff

    After heavy rain and damaging winds led to a forced evacuation at TPC Craig Ranch on Wednesday prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, potential thunderstorms and adverse weather conditions remain on tap for the rest of the week. A flash flood warning is in effect in the McKinney, Texas, area until 7 a.m. local time on Thursday, with the first grouping set to tee off at 6:50 a.m. (7:50 a.m. EDT).

    Showers and thunderstorms can be expected Friday as well, with a cold front pushing through North Texas.

    See the full forecast for the rest of the week below.

    • Thursday: Drier conditions will return Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies expected with highs in the low 80s.
    • Friday: Another chance for showers and thunderstorms can be expected Friday as a cold front finally pushes south through North Texas as the day goes on. The front will stall south of the Dallas-Fort Worth area over the weekend, keeping the thunderstorm threat across Southern Texas.
    • Saturday-Sunday: Cooler and drier air will settle over North Texas Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s under partly cloudy skies.
    R1
    Groupings Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    USA
    C. Hoffman
    11:50AM UTC
    USA
    B. Martin
    11:50AM UTC
    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    11:50AM UTC
    USA
    M. NeSmith
    11:50AM UTC*
    USA
    J. Lower
    11:50AM UTC*
    FRA
    V. Perez
    11:50AM UTC*
    NZL
    R. Fox
    12:01PM UTC
    USA
    S. Gutschewski
    12:01PM UTC
    USA
    M. Meissner
    12:01PM UTC
    USA
    G. Sigg
    12:01PM UTC*
    USA
    Car. Young
    12:01PM UTC*
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    12:01PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Ramey
    12:12PM UTC
    USA
    Z. Blair
    12:12PM UTC
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    12:12PM UTC
