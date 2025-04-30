Michael Block qualifies for PGA Championship at Quail Hollow

Two years ago, Block authored one of the more unlikely stories of modern major-championship times, finishing T15 at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill in western New York. That week for Block, things seemingly got more magical by the day, culminating in a Sunday pairing with Rory McIlroy and a hole-in-one at the par-3 15th hole that sent the patrons into a frenzy. Block was in near-disbelief as his tee shot fell straight into the cup, and he parlayed that week into mainstream attention across the golf world – after two decades as a teaching pro who dominated the Southern California Section but remained relatively anonymous in the wider golf ecosystem. In the months after Oak Hill, Block signed sponsorship deals with TaylorMade, Cisco, Raising Cane’s and Michelob Ultra, to name a few. He hung out with F1 drivers and celebrity chef Jose Andres and became good friends with DJ Khaled. His star was rising, and he rode the wave.