Discover untold stories from Scottie Scheffler’s dominant 2019 Korn Ferry Tour season

After fulfilling his media obligations, posing with the trophy (and dozens of kids), and delivering a winner’s speech, Scheffler could have gracefully departed the premises. But he had something else in mind – he visited the rules office, eagerly recounting key moments during the final round and reminiscing on the season overall. From the rules office, he attempted to book a flight back to Dallas for that evening but was unable to do so. Scheffler spent probably an hour with the rules staff, as longtime Korn Ferry Tour rules official Rich Pierson estimated. It was a microcosm of Scheffler’s eagerness to connect with others, serving as a parallel to his final comments from that YouTube video, recorded when he was barely known to the sports world at large.