Purse breakdown: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

The lone team event on the PGA TOUR calendar returns with the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Eighty teams of two head to TPC Louisiana to face off in one of the most entertaining stops of the season at TPC Louisiana, where newly minted Masters champion Rory McIlroy and close friend Shane Lowry return to defend their title. Two rounds of Foursomes (alternate shot) and two rounds of Four-ball (best ball) will decide the champion, with 400 FedExCup points on the line for both victors.