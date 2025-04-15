Olympic Golf Mixed-Team Event approved by International Olympic Committee Executive Board

The event programme and athlete quotas for LA28 were approved by the IOC Executive Board on April 9. With a total of 351 medal events – 22 more than at Paris 2024 (329) – the LA28 programme maintains the core athlete quota of 10,500 with an extra 698 allocated for the five sports proposed by the LA28 organizing committee (baseball/softball, cricket, flag football, lacrosse and squash). The event program for LA28 was developed based on the requests presented by the International Sports Federations to the IOC. The decision from the IOC Executive Board followed the recommendation from the Olympic Programme Commission and the principles approved in 2023: gender equal, globally appealing, cost and complexity-conscious, athlete-focused.With the inclusion of boxing, approved by the IOC Session in March 2025, the LA28 sports programme is composed of 31 sports, with an additional five sports proposed by the organizing committee and approved by the IOC in 2023.