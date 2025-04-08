Rory McIlroy declares elbow 'fine' ahead of Masters
2 Min Read
Written by Sean Martin
AUGUSTA, Ga. – Rory McIlroy’s game is in good form ahead of the Masters Tournament, where he is trying once again to complete the career Grand Slam.
His elbow is, as well.
McIlroy said Tuesday that his elbow is “all good” after saying it bothered him during the Texas Children’s Houston Open two weeks ago.
“My right elbow has been bothering me a little bit, so I'll get some treatment on that and make sure that's OK going into Augusta," McIlroy said March 31 after his T5 finish at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston.
McIlroy said Tuesday that he did receive treatment last week, but also was not hindered during his Masters preparations with longtime swing coach Michael Bannon in South Florida. McIlroy arrives at Augusta National with wins already this year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and THE PLAYERS Championship.
This is the first year McIlroy has won twice on the PGA TOUR before April. Dating back to the DP World Tour Championship, his final start of 2024, he has won three of his past seven worldwide starts, with two more top-five finishes in that span. His worst finish in his past seven starts is T17.
“I still don't think my game is absolutely 100% under the control I would want,” McIlroy said after the final round in Houston, however. But he sounded optimistic Tuesday about his preparations. This will be McIlroy’s 17th start at the Masters, and his 11th appearance at Augusta National with the career Grand Slam on the line.
“It's been a really good sort of lead-in to (the Masters),” McIlroy said. “Spent a week at home and had Michael Bannon over, and we were doing some practice and played quite a bit of golf and tried to stay as sharp as I could.
“It’s been a good week, and obviously looking forward to getting this thing going on Thursday.”