Patrick Fishburn sinks 106-foot putt at TPC San Antonio, longest putt on TOUR since 2008

    Written by Kevin Robbins

    SAN ANTONIO — Patrick Fishburn holed the longest putt on the PGA TOUR in 17 years Sunday: a 105-foot, 8-inch roll for eagle on the par-4 17th at the Valero Texas Open.

    Fishburn hit a 300-yard tee shot to the narrow front lobe of the green. His putt climbed a steep hill and clambered in, becoming the longest made putt on TOUR since Craig Barlow made one of 111 feet and 5 inches in the final round of the 2008 Buick Open.

    The putt put Fishburn at 2-under through eight holes — he started on the back nine — and 3-under for the tournament, good for a share of 12th. He’d risen 37 spots on the leaderboard.

    The putt was the second-longest on TOUR in the ShotLink era. It’s only the fifth putt over 100 feet recorded since ShotLink debuted in 2003.

    He also ranked first in Strokes Gained: Putting for the moment, an advantage of 3.3 strokes on the field.

