Victory at Valspar Championship validates Viktor Hovland’s pursuit of perfection

“He's definitely put his heart and soul into looking at all the different golf swings that I've sent him,” Hovland said of Waite. “It's challenging because I have a very unique pattern and it's unconventional and I would say most coaches probably would like to make my swing more conventional and hopefully try to fix the problem. But that's not really how my golf swing works. And I really trust Grant, because he can, he sees it and knows what kind of matchups need to be there for it to work. So, yeah, it was obviously a good first week together, so hopefully just build on that.”