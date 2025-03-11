Scottie Scheffler recaps back-to-back PLAYERS victories ahead of title defense at TPC Sawgrass

Competing for wins on the PGA TOUR, it's a real test both mentally and physically. I think mentally it can be very taxing but it's also a lot of fun being in the final groups, although it can take a toll on your body and mind. The week at THE PLAYERS was certainly a physical test, with how my neck was for a couple of days. So I had put a lot into trying to win the golf tournament and at the end of it, it was very satisfying to walk away with the trophy.