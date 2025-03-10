THE PLAYERS Championship: Tee times, groupings announced for Rounds 1-2
Tee times have been announced for the first two rounds of the 51st edition of THE PLAYERS Championship, which gets underway Thursday at TPC Sawgrass' THE PLAYERS Stadium Course. Featured groups will include the world’s top three players competing together, a selection of past PLAYERS champions, and ample international flair.
Two-time defending PLAYERS champion Scottie Scheffler will be joined by Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele for the first two rounds at TPC Sawgrass (1:29 p.m. ET Thursday, No. 1 tee), while Sweden’s Ludvig Åberg and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama will play alongside 2021 PLAYERS champion Justin Thomas for the first two rounds (8:24 p.m. ET Thursday, No. 1 tee).
Other featured groups announced Monday include:
- Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood (1:40 p.m., Thursday, No. 1): After a runner-up at last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Morikawa will seek his first TOUR win since 2023 at TPC Sawgrass. He’ll open the week alongside Scott (who won the 2004 PLAYERS at age 23) and England’s Tommy Fleetwood, who is still chasing his first PGA TOUR title.
- Keegan Bradley, Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler (1:51 p.m., Thursday, No. 1): Bradley, the upcoming U.S. Team Ryder Cup captain, closed in 64 at Bay Hill for a T5 finish. He’ll aim to maintain the momentum alongside Cantlay, an eight-time TOUR winner, and 2015 PLAYERS winner Fowler, who is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his dramatic playoff victory.
- Russell Henley, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland (8:35 a.m., Thursday, No. 10): After winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard to crack the world top 10, Henley eyes his second title in as many weeks, playing alongside Lowry (making his 10th PLAYERS start) and Norway’s Hovland, who has notched two top-10s in four PLAYERS starts.
- Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day (8:46 a.m., Thursday, No. 10): Clark finished runner-up to Scheffler by a stroke in 2024 after his birdie try lipped out on the 72nd hole. He’ll seek amends this week, playing the first two rounds alongside Spieth (chasing his first PLAYERS title in his 11th start) and 2016 PLAYERS champion Day.
Read below for all Thursday and Friday tee times at THE PLAYERS (all times ET):
Round 1: No. 1 tee, Round 2: No. 10 tee
7:40 a.m., 12:45 p.m.: Chad Ramey, C.T. Pan, Vince Whaley
7:51 a.m., 12:56 p.m.: Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Chan Kim
8:02 a.m., 1:07 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard, Ben Silverman
8:13 a.m., 1:18 p.m.: Rafael Campos, Davis Riley, Gary Woodland
8:24 a.m., 1:29 p.m.: Joe Highsmith, Brian Campbell, Matt McCarty
8:35 a.m., 1:40 p.m.: Patton Kizzire, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners
8:46 a.m., 1:51 p.m.: Sahith Theegala, Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris
8:57 a.m., 2:02 p.m.: Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger, Tom Hoge
9:08 a.m., 2:13 p.m.: Aaron Rai, Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
9:19 a.m., 2:24 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Max Homa, Sungjae Im
9:30 a.m., 2:35 p.m.: Nate Lashley, Will Gordon, Rico Hoey
9:41 a.m., 2:46 p.m.: Alejandro Tosti, Isaiah Salinda, Aldrich Potgieter
Round 1: No. 10 tee, Round 2: No. 1 tee
7:40 a.m., 12:45 p.m.: Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, David Lipsky
7:51 a.m., 12:56 p.m.: Keith Mitchell, Justin Lower, Nicolai Højgaard
8:02 a.m., 1:07 p.m.: Michael Kim, Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens
8:13 a.m., 1:18 p.m.: Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman, Tony Finau
8:24 a.m., 1:29 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas
8:35 a.m., 1:40 p.m.: Russell Henley, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland
8:46 a.m., 1:51 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth
8:57 a.m., 2:02 p.m.: Thomas Detry, Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor
9:08 a.m., 2:13 p.m.: J.T. Poston, Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes
9:19 a.m., 2:24 p.m.: Chris Kirk, Luke List, Adam Svensson
9:30 a.m., 2:35 p.m.: Bud Cauley, Matti Schmid, Davis Skinns
9:41 a.m., 2:46 p.m.: Hayden Springer, Jesper Svensson, Will Chandler
Round 1: No. 1 tee, Round 2: No. 10 tee
12:45 p.m., 7:40 a.m.: Doug Ghim, Ryan Fox, Sami Valimaki
12:56 p.m., 7:51 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy
1:07 p.m., 8:02 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Højgaard
1:18 p.m., 8:13 a.m.: Harris English, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose
1:29 p.m., 8:24 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele
1:40 p.m., 8:35 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood
1:51 p.m., 8:46 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay
2:02 p.m., 8:57 a.m.: Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Tom Kim
2:13 p.m., 9:08 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia
2:24 p.m., 9:19 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Matt Kuchar, Adam Hadwin
2:35 p.m., 9:30 a.m.: Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Mac Meissner
2:46 p.m., 9:41 a.m.: Max McGreevy, Ryan Gerard, Frankie Capan III
Round 1: No. 10 tee, Round 2: No. 1 tee
12:45 p.m., 7:40 a.m.: Henrik Norlander, Victor Perez, Ben Kohles
12:56 p.m., 7:51 a.m.: Eric Cole, Ben Griffin, Max Greyserman
1:07 p.m., 8:02 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Jacob Bridgeman, Chandler Phillips
1:18 p.m., 8:13 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk
1:29 p.m., 8:24 a.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama
1:40 p.m., 8:35 a.m.: Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas
1:51 p.m., 8:46 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Jake Knapp, Taylor Moore
2:02 p.m., 8:57 a.m.: Nico Echavarria, Kevin Yu, Erik van Rooyen
2:13 p.m., 9:08 a.m.: Karl Vilips, Sam Burns, Cameron Young
2:24 p.m., 9:19 a.m.: K.H. Lee, Carson Young, Patrick Fishburn
2:35 p.m., 9:30 a.m.: Trey Mullinax, Ryo Hisatsune, Laurie Canter
2:46 p.m., 9:41 a.m.: Kris Ventura, Kevin Roy, Jackson Suber