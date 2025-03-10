THE PLAYERS Championship: Tee times, groupings announced for Rounds 1-2

Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood (1:40 p.m., Thursday, No. 1): After a runner-up at last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Morikawa will seek his first TOUR win since 2023 at TPC Sawgrass. He’ll open the week alongside Scott (who won the 2004 PLAYERS at age 23) and England’s Tommy Fleetwood, who is still chasing his first PGA TOUR title.

Keegan Bradley, Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler (1:51 p.m., Thursday, No. 1): Bradley, the upcoming U.S. Team Ryder Cup captain, closed in 64 at Bay Hill for a T5 finish. He’ll aim to maintain the momentum alongside Cantlay, an eight-time TOUR winner, and 2015 PLAYERS winner Fowler, who is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his dramatic playoff victory.

Russell Henley, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland (8:35 a.m., Thursday, No. 10): After winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard to crack the world top 10, Henley eyes his second title in as many weeks, playing alongside Lowry (making his 10th PLAYERS start) and Norway’s Hovland, who has notched two top-10s in four PLAYERS starts.