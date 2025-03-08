Collin Morikawa declares he’s hitting it best since 2021, searches for first win in 18 months at Arnold Palmer Invitational

“I look back at last year, obviously at the end of the year, and I never felt like my game was fully in control,” Morikawa said. “And I showed up in Hawaii and I felt like the eight weeks I put in was like really, really good work. It's tough to say sometimes when you feel good, but you just -- there's a difference of like going into a week and finding something that week and just kind of playing with it, which you can win, I've done it in the past. But if you want to go on a long run or you want to go on a nice stretch, you really have to be in control.”