Puerto Rico Open: A celebration of golf, culture and champions
Since its inception in 2008, the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open has been more than just a tournament—it’s a showcase of rising talent, fierce competition and the island’s vibrant spirit. Held annually at the Championship Course at the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve, the event welcomes rising stars and seasoned pros, many of whom have gone on to claim major championships and cement their place among golf’s elite.
A springboard for future stars
The Puerto Rico Open has propelled some of the game’s biggest names to greater success. Viktor Hovland captured his first PGA TOUR victory here in 2020 before quickly becoming a force on the global stage. Tony Finau, now a multiple-time winner and Ryder Cup standout, secured his first TOUR victory at the 2016 Puerto Rico Open — proof that triumph on the island often leads to bigger career milestones.
Other champions, including Alex Cejka, Scott Brown and Chesson Hadley, have also leveraged their wins to elevate their careers. But it’s not just the victors who leave their mark — elite players like Jordan Spieth, Jason Day and Daniel Berger have used the tournament as a stepping stone before ascending to major championship glory.
Puerto Rico’s golfing icons
No conversation about Puerto Rican golf is complete without Chi Chi Rodríguez, the first Puerto Rican golfer to win on the PGA TOUR. His charisma, creative shot-making and signature sword celebration made him a global ambassador for the sport. Decades later, his legacy continues to inspire Boricua golfers, proving that Puerto Rico produces competitors who thrive on golf’s biggest stages.
Rafael Campos, a homegrown talent and a fan favorite, has carried the island’s flag proudly on the PGA TOUR. A multiple-time contender at the Puerto Rico Open, his performances electrify the galleries, bringing an energy that only a hometown favorite can generate. Campos secured his first PGA TOUR victory in 2024, adding to his success on the Korn Ferry Tour and further cementing his role as a trailblazer for the next generation of Puerto Rican golfers.
A heartfelt homecoming for Rafael Campos in Puerto Rico
Where golf and culture converge
Beyond the leaderboard, the Puerto Rico Open embodies the island’s deep passion for sports, music and celebration. The tournament is more than just birdies and pars — it’s a reflection of Boricua culture. The vibrant sounds of salsa, reggaetón, plena and bomba, the flavors of traditional dishes like "arroz con gandules" and "mofongo," and the unmatched warmth of local fans create an atmosphere, unlike any other stop on the PGA TOUR.
For many, competing — or winning — at the Puerto Rico Open is more than a career milestone; it’s an initiation into a community that values heritage, perseverance, and joy. From past champions to homegrown icons, the tournament stands as a testament to Puerto Rico’s growing legacy in golf, proving that its impact extends far beyond the fairways.