Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry set to defend their title at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

McIlroy has carved out a remarkable career since joining the PGA TOUR in 2010. He has won 27 times on the PGA TOUR and 11 times on the DP World Tour. His record glitters with titles in the most prestigious tournaments around the world. He has won both the TOUR Championship and the DP World Championship three times, The Open Championship twice, and once each in the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and THE PLAYERS Championship.