ONEflight joins as co-title sponsor of ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
3 Min Read
Second edition of FedExCup event returns to the Grand Strand in May 2025 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club
Written by Staff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., and MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The PGA TOUR and Visit Myrtle Beach welcomed ONEflight International on Tuesday as co-title sponsor of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, which returns to South Carolina’s Grand Strand from May 8-11 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club.
Founded in 2010, ONEflight International is a global private aviation company revolutionizing the luxury private jet travel industry. ONEflight – which last fall was tapped as the Official Private Aviation Partner of TGL – boasts six PGA TOUR stars as brand ambassadors in Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Patrick Rodgers, Adam Schenk, Scott Stallings and Sahith Theegala.
“The energy and excitement around the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic were undeniable, and the PGA TOUR is eager to see this event continue to grow with this support from ONEflight,” said Tyler Dennis, PGA TOUR chief competitions officer. “Together with the commitment of our partners at Visit Myrtle Beach, the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic will thrive as a premier sports and entertainment event in one of America’s top golf destinations."
The PGA TOUR’s Myrtle Beach event debuted on the FedExCup schedule in 2024, with Chris Gotterup claiming the first edition by six shots for his first career TOUR victory. Co-sponsored by Visit Myrtle Beach, the inaugural tournament attracted more than 40,000 fans to Dunes Golf and Beach Club across tournament week.
“We are thrilled to join as co-title sponsor of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, furthering our commitment to supporting the growth of professional golf,” said Ferren Rajput, CEO of ONEflight. “This partnership represents an exciting new chapter, and we’re proud to bring our passion for the game to such an iconic destination. Together with Visit Myrtle Beach, we look forward to delivering an exceptional tournament experience for players, fans and the entire golf community.”
In December, the PGA TOUR recognized the Myrtle Beach Classic with the “Best-In-Class Element” award at its annual tournament meetings in recognition of its innovative feature “The Q at Myrtle Beach,” an 18-hole shootout featuring prominent digital content creators that drew more than one million views worldwide to the Play Golf Myrtle Beach YouTube channel.
“Visit Myrtle Beach is very pleased to welcome ONEflight International as a co-title sponsor for the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic,” said Tracy Conner, interim president and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. “This partnership elevates the tournament’s prestige and underscores Myrtle Beach’s status as a premier destination for golf and leisure. We eagerly anticipate the enhanced experiences this alliance will bring to players, fans and our local community.”
The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, which awards 300 FedExCup points to the champion, is one of two stops in the Palmetto State for the PGA TOUR in 2025, along with the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. The tournament is contested the same week as the Truist Championship, which this year relocates from Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, to the Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Pennsylvania.
The 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic will be televised on Golf Channel.