ONEflight joins as co-title sponsor of ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, which awards 300 FedExCup points to the champion, is one of two stops in the Palmetto State for the PGA TOUR in 2025, along with the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. The tournament is contested the same week as the Truist Championship, which this year relocates from Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, to the Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Pennsylvania.