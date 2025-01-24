K.H. Lee charges into contention at Farmers Insurance Open
2 Min Read
Written by Chuah Choo Chiang @chuahcc
Korea's K.H. Lee has turned his bogey course into a hunting ground after charging into tied fourth place following a third-round 4-under 68 at the Farmers Insurance Open on Friday.
The 33-year-old Lee put himself in a prime position to challenge for a third PGA TOUR victory at the South Course at Torrey Pines as his 5-under total sees him trailing 54-hole leader Harris English (66) by four strokes.
Compatriot Sungjae Im birdied his last three holes for a battling 72 to lie one shot further back while Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, an 11-time TOUR winner, fought to a 70 to sit at 3-under.
Hideki Matsuyama makes back-to-back birdies at Farmers
In four previous starts, Lee, winner of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2021 and 2022, has missed the halfway cut at the iconic venue but sharp improvements in his iron play has pushed him into contention.
“The work that I’ve been putting into my game seems to be paying off slowly and I’m feeling good," said Lee, who ranks third through three rounds for Strokes Gained: Approach the Green. "It’s really nice to play well at Torrey Pines which is a good test of golf and I’m looking forward to tomorrow."
With his trademark straight driving where he missed only two fairways on Friday, Lee’s flatstick was also on point as he nailed six birdies against two bogeys. He holed lengthy putts of 24 feet and 26 feet on Nos. 5 and 13, and was 4/6 for Scrambling. He missed the cut in his first two starts of the new season.
“I’m happy with my round," Lee said. "I drove ball nicely and putted really well and holed a couple of long ones for birdies. Overall, it felt pretty good shooting 4-under today. I’m only a few shots behind the leader and it’s a good position going into the final round. You’ve got to keep the ball in play here. I’m going to stick to my game plan and hopefully give myself a chance tomorrow."
Im, who has two top-10s at Torrey Pines, struggled early on with three bogeys through 15 holes before coming alive with a strong finish where he nearly aced the par-3 16th hole, and knocked in further birdies from around 8 feet to stay within reach of the leader.
Sungjae Im makes third consecutive birdie on No. 18 at Farmers
“I think it was not a good day overall," Im said "I made some mistakes and didn't make birdie opportunities. And then I didn't make par saves on the back nine, so it was a tough round. But I finished well with back-to-back birdies on the last three holes. That gave me something to look forward to tomorrow.
“I think the weather is going to be a little bit cold and windy tomorrow, so it's going to be tough for everyone. I'll just focus on my game and not be greedy. Then I will wait to see what will happen. The South Course is always difficult, but today it wasn't too windy.”
Chuah is senior director, marketing & communications – APAC for the PGA TOUR. Based in Malaysia, he has been a strong advocate for Asian golf over the past two decades. Follow his #AsiaRising tweets @chuahcc Follow Chuah Choo Chiang on Twitter.