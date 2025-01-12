Nick Taylor defeats Nico Echavarria in playoff at Sony Open in Hawaii

Taylor and Nico Echavarria matched 16-under totals at Waialae Country Club, requiring overtime to decide a champion. Both players made birdie on the first playoff hole, the par-5 18th at Waialae, but Echavarria missed a 7-foot birdie on the second extra hole, also No. 18. Taylor converted from 3 feet for the win after a sublime 46-yard pitch from short of the green.