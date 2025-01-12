Nick Taylor defeats Nico Echavarria in playoff at Sony Open in Hawaii
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Update: Nick Taylor made birdie on the second playoff hole to win the Sony Open in Hawaii, his fifth career PGA TOUR title.
Taylor and Nico Echavarria matched 16-under totals at Waialae Country Club, requiring overtime to decide a champion. Both players made birdie on the first playoff hole, the par-5 18th at Waialae, but Echavarria missed a 7-foot birdie on the second extra hole, also No. 18. Taylor converted from 3 feet for the win after a sublime 46-yard pitch from short of the green.
The Sony Open in Hawaii is headed to a playoff, with two players tied at 16-under through 72 holes at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.
Nick Taylor chipped in for eagle from behind the par-5 18th green Sunday to reach 16-under, followed by his playing partner Nico Echavarria’s up-and-down birdie from a greenside bunker to match at 16-under.
Nico Echavarria gets up-and-down from the bunker for birdie to grab a share of the lead at Sony Open
The playoff hole rotation is as follows: Nos. 18, 18, 10, 11, 18, 10, 11, 18. The dogleg-left, par-5 18th is reachable in two at just 546 yards; the straightaway short par-4 10th plays just 337 yards. The par-3 11th measures 193 yards.
This marks the sixth playoff in the last 10 Sony Opens. Last year, Grayson Murray made birdie on the first playoff hole to defeat Keegan Bradley and Byeong Hun An.