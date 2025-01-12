Points and payouts: Nick Taylor pockets $1.56 million, secures starts at all Signature Events, Masters, PGA Championship
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Leave it to a Canadian to have the proverbial ice water in his veins at a time of year when his fellow Canucks are actively avoiding the real thing at home.
With a birdie-4 in the second hole of a playoff with Nico Echavarria, Nick Taylor prevailed at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Given how the RBC Canadian Open modified its logo in honor of Taylor’s super-long, playoff-winning conversion at its 2023 edition, it’d be an upset if organizers of the Sony Open didn’t playfully consider the same given how Taylor forced his way into overtime at Waialae Country Club.
Laying two behind the par-5 18th hole in regulation, Taylor buried his chip to post 16-under 264. When Echavarria poured in a birdie on top and no one else could match, the duo replayed the hole and traded birdies to open the playoff. It ended after their next turn though when Echavarria failed to get up-and-down for birdie from a tight lie behind the putting surface, thus opening the door for Taylor to convert from just 33 inches.
Nick Taylor's clutch chip-in for eagle to tie the lead at Sony Open
This is Taylor’s fifth career PGA TOUR victory, the last three of which came in a playoff. He hadn’t recorded a top 10 in an individual competition since taking the title at the WM Phoenix Open early last year, so it’s not surprising that he was +11000 pre-tournament at FanDuel to win the Sony Open.
On the other side of the spectrum of momentum, Echavarria closed out 2024 with a win at the Baycurrent Classic a T2 at The RSM Classic, as well as a T6 and a T11 in his last six stops. Given that heater, it was surprising that he was as long at +10000 to win at Waialae.
A subtext is that eight of the last 11 winners of the Sony Open opened their year at Kapalua Resort for The Sentry, but the last two did not. At the conclusion of regulation at Waialae, that mini-streak was guaranteed to end as both Taylor (T48) and Echavarria (T32) turned up to tune up on Maui a week ago.
In addition to 500 FedExCup points, Taylor pockets $1.56 million and exemptions into all Signature Events this season. Including The Sentry, he already was exempt into the first three, so he’s now completed the set to fill his schedule. Taylor also has added exemptions into the Masters and the PGA Championship via this victory.
While the playoff participants emerged from the antepenultimate threesome in the finale, the final group yielded the pair that shared third place – 54-hole leader J.J. Spaun (+11000) and Stephan Jaeger (+8000), who carded a tournament-low 62 in the third round.
Fresh off his record performance at Kapalua, tournament favorite Hideki Matsuyama (+900) settled for T16 at Waialae, five strokes adrift of the leaders.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Nick Taylor (+11000)
|264/ -16
|500.000
|$1,566,000.00
|2
|Nico Echavarria (+10000)
|264/ -16
|300.000
|$948,300.00
|T3
|Stephan Jaeger (+8000)
|265/ -15
|162.500
|$513,300.00
|T3
|J.J. Spaun (+11000)
|265/ -15
|162.500
|$513,300.00
|5
|Eric Cole (+8000)
|266/ -14
|110.000
|$356,700.00
|T6
|Keegan Bradley (+2500)
|267/ -13
|88.750
|$283,837.50
|T6
|Patrick Fishburn (+11000)
|267/ -13
|88.750
|$283,837.50
|T6
|Adam Schenk (+40000)
|267/ -13
|88.750
|$283,837.50
|T6
|Jackson Suber (+60000)
|267/ -13
|88.750
|$283,837.50
|T10
|Nick Dunlap (+11000)
|268/ -12
|63.667
|$195,025.00
|T10
|Harry Hall (+5000)
|268/ -12
|63.667
|$195,025.00
|T10
|Russell Henley (+2000)
|268/ -12
|63.667
|$195,025.00
|T10
|Lee Hodges (+15000)
|268/ -12
|63.667
|$195,025.00
|T10
|Paul Peterson (+75000)
|268/ -12
|63.667
|$195,025.00
|T10
|Jesper Svensson (+22000)
|268/ -12
|63.667
|$195,025.00
|T16
|Hideki Matsuyama (+900)
|269/ -11
|49.000
|$132,675.00
|T16
|Denny McCarthy (+5500)
|269/ -11
|49.000
|$132,675.00
|T16
|Webb Simpson (+27000)
|269/ -11
|49.000
|$132,675.00
|T16
|Alex Smalley (+22000)
|269/ -11
|49.000
|$132,675.00
|T16
|Gary Woodland (+15000)
|269/ -11
|49.000
|$132,675.00
|T21
|Lucas Glover (+10000)
|270/ -10
|35.833
|$80,088.33
|T21
|Brian Harman (+5500)
|270/ -10
|35.833
|$80,088.33
|T21
|Kensei Hirata (+40000)
|270/ -10
|n/a (non-member)
|$80,088.33
|T21
|Mark Hubbard (+12000)
|270/ -10
|35.833
|$80,088.33
|T21
|Zach Johnson (+35000)
|270/ -10
|35.833
|$80,088.33
|T21
|Matt Kuchar (+8000)
|270/ -10
|35.833
|$80,088.33
|T21
|Mac Meissner (+11000)
|270/ -10
|35.833
|$80,088.33
|T21
|C.T. Pan (+12000)
|270/ -10
|35.833
|$80,088.33
|T21
|Sam Ryder (+35000)
|270/ -10
|35.833
|$80,088.33
|T30
|Bud Cauley (+20000)
|271/ -9
|23.714
|$52,137.86
|T30
|Brice Garnett (+50000)
|271/ -9
|23.714
|$52,137.86
|T30
|Keith Mitchell (+12000)
|271/ -9
|23.714
|$52,137.86
|T30
|Andrew Putnam (+9000)
|271/ -9
|23.714
|$52,137.86
|T30
|Sepp Straka (+5000)
|271/ -9
|23.714
|$52,137.86
|T30
|Adam Svensson (+11000)
|271/ -9
|23.714
|$52,137.86
|T30
|Erik van Rooyen (+22000)
|271/ -9
|23.714
|$52,137.86
|T37
|Ryan Gerard (+25000)
|272/ -8
|15.500
|$36,975.00
|T37
|James Hahn (+100000)
|272/ -8
|15.500
|$36,975.00
|T37
|Kurt Kitayama (+4000)
|272/ -8
|15.500
|$36,975.00
|T37
|Nate Lashley (+50000)
|272/ -8
|15.500
|$36,975.00
|T37
|Justin Lower (+15000)
|272/ -8
|15.500
|$36,975.00
|T37
|Henrik Norlander (+17000)
|272/ -8
|15.500
|$36,975.00
|T37
|Vincent Norrman (+100000)
|272/ -8
|15.500
|$36,975.00
|T37
|Sahith Theegala (+3500)
|272/ -8
|15.500
|$36,975.00
|T45
|Frankie Capan III (+22000)
|273/ -7
|9.250
|$24,381.75
|T45
|Ben Griffin (+5000)
|273/ -7
|9.250
|$24,381.75
|T45
|Tom Hoge (+7000)
|273/ -7
|9.250
|$24,381.75
|T45
|David Lipsky (+30000)
|273/ -7
|9.250
|$24,381.75
|T45
|Maverick McNealy (+2500)
|273/ -7
|9.250
|$24,381.75
|T45
|Jeremy Paul (+60000)
|273/ -7
|9.250
|$24,381.75
|T45
|Taylor Pendrith (+3500)
|273/ -7
|9.250
|$24,381.75
|T45
|Kevin Roy (+30000)
|273/ -7
|9.250
|$24,381.75
|T53
|Thomas Detry (+6500)
|274/ -6
|6.050
|$20,387.00
|T53
|Chan Kim (+20000)
|274/ -6
|6.050
|$20,387.00
|T53
|Ben Kohles (+40000)
|274/ -6
|6.050
|$20,387.00
|T53
|Robert MacIntyre (+3000)
|274/ -6
|6.050
|$20,387.00
|T53
|Brandt Snedeker (+75000)
|274/ -6
|6.050
|$20,387.00
|T53
|Kevin Streelman (+40000)
|274/ -6
|6.050
|$20,387.00
|T59
|Adam Hadwin (+11000)
|275/ -5
|4.700
|$19,314.00
|T59
|Rico Hoey (+15000)
|275/ -5
|4.700
|$19,314.00
|T59
|Charley Hoffman (+27000)
|275/ -5
|4.700
|$19,314.00
|T59
|Ben Martin (+35000)
|275/ -5
|4.700
|$19,314.00
|T59
|Thomas Rosenmueller (+40000)
|275/ -5
|4.700
|$19,314.00
|T59
|Sam Stevens (+12000)
|275/ -5
|4.700
|$19,314.00
|T65
|Ryo Hisatsune (+22000)
|276/ -4
|3.700
|$18,444.00
|T65
|Tom Kim (+2000)
|276/ -4
|3.700
|$18,444.00
|T65
|Matt McCarty (+15000)
|276/ -4
|3.700
|$18,444.00
|T65
|Taylor Montgomery (+60000)
|276/ -4
|3.700
|$18,444.00
|69
|Ben Silverman (+17000)
|277/ -3
|3.200
|$18,009.00
|T70
|Cristobal Del Solar (+100000)
|278/ -2
|2.950
|$17,748.00
|T70
|Greyson Sigg (+17000)
|278/ -2
|2.950
|$17,748.00
|T72
|Taylor Dickson (+60000)
|280/ E
|2.650
|$17,226.00
|T72
|Doug Ghim (+8000)
|280/ E
|2.650
|$17,226.00
|T72
|Luke List (+50000)
|280/ E
|2.650
|$17,226.00
|T72
|Vince Whaley (+20000)
|280/ E
|2.650
|$17,226.00
|76
|Aaron Baddeley (+100000)
|283/ 3
|2.400
|$16,791.00
