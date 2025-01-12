PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Points and payouts: Nick Taylor pockets $1.56 million, secures starts at all Signature Events, Masters, PGA Championship

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    Leave it to a Canadian to have the proverbial ice water in his veins at a time of year when his fellow Canucks are actively avoiding the real thing at home.

    With a birdie-4 in the second hole of a playoff with Nico Echavarria, Nick Taylor prevailed at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Given how the RBC Canadian Open modified its logo in honor of Taylor’s super-long, playoff-winning conversion at its 2023 edition, it’d be an upset if organizers of the Sony Open didn’t playfully consider the same given how Taylor forced his way into overtime at Waialae Country Club.

    Laying two behind the par-5 18th hole in regulation, Taylor buried his chip to post 16-under 264. When Echavarria poured in a birdie on top and no one else could match, the duo replayed the hole and traded birdies to open the playoff. It ended after their next turn though when Echavarria failed to get up-and-down for birdie from a tight lie behind the putting surface, thus opening the door for Taylor to convert from just 33 inches.


    Nick Taylor's clutch chip-in for eagle to tie the lead at Sony Open


    This is Taylor’s fifth career PGA TOUR victory, the last three of which came in a playoff. He hadn’t recorded a top 10 in an individual competition since taking the title at the WM Phoenix Open early last year, so it’s not surprising that he was +11000 pre-tournament at FanDuel to win the Sony Open.

    On the other side of the spectrum of momentum, Echavarria closed out 2024 with a win at the Baycurrent Classic a T2 at The RSM Classic, as well as a T6 and a T11 in his last six stops. Given that heater, it was surprising that he was as long at +10000 to win at Waialae.

    A subtext is that eight of the last 11 winners of the Sony Open opened their year at Kapalua Resort for The Sentry, but the last two did not. At the conclusion of regulation at Waialae, that mini-streak was guaranteed to end as both Taylor (T48) and Echavarria (T32) turned up to tune up on Maui a week ago.

    In addition to 500 FedExCup points, Taylor pockets $1.56 million and exemptions into all Signature Events this season. Including The Sentry, he already was exempt into the first three, so he’s now completed the set to fill his schedule. Taylor also has added exemptions into the Masters and the PGA Championship via this victory.

    While the playoff participants emerged from the antepenultimate threesome in the finale, the final group yielded the pair that shared third place – 54-hole leader J.J. Spaun (+11000) and Stephan Jaeger (+8000), who carded a tournament-low 62 in the third round.

    Fresh off his record performance at Kapalua, tournament favorite Hideki Matsuyama (+900) settled for T16 at Waialae, five strokes adrift of the leaders.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Nick Taylor (+11000)264/ -16500.000$1,566,000.00
    2Nico Echavarria (+10000)264/ -16300.000$948,300.00
    T3Stephan Jaeger (+8000)265/ -15162.500$513,300.00
    T3J.J. Spaun (+11000)265/ -15162.500$513,300.00
    5Eric Cole (+8000)266/ -14110.000$356,700.00
    T6Keegan Bradley (+2500)267/ -1388.750$283,837.50
    T6Patrick Fishburn (+11000)267/ -1388.750$283,837.50
    T6Adam Schenk (+40000)267/ -1388.750$283,837.50
    T6Jackson Suber (+60000)267/ -1388.750$283,837.50
    T10Nick Dunlap (+11000)268/ -1263.667$195,025.00
    T10Harry Hall (+5000)268/ -1263.667$195,025.00
    T10Russell Henley (+2000)268/ -1263.667$195,025.00
    T10Lee Hodges (+15000)268/ -1263.667$195,025.00
    T10Paul Peterson (+75000)268/ -1263.667$195,025.00
    T10Jesper Svensson (+22000)268/ -1263.667$195,025.00
    T16Hideki Matsuyama (+900)269/ -1149.000$132,675.00
    T16Denny McCarthy (+5500)269/ -1149.000$132,675.00
    T16Webb Simpson (+27000)269/ -1149.000$132,675.00
    T16Alex Smalley (+22000)269/ -1149.000$132,675.00
    T16Gary Woodland (+15000)269/ -1149.000$132,675.00
    T21Lucas Glover (+10000)270/ -1035.833$80,088.33
    T21Brian Harman (+5500)270/ -1035.833$80,088.33
    T21Kensei Hirata (+40000)270/ -10n/a (non-member)$80,088.33
    T21Mark Hubbard (+12000)270/ -1035.833$80,088.33
    T21Zach Johnson (+35000)270/ -1035.833$80,088.33
    T21Matt Kuchar (+8000)270/ -1035.833$80,088.33
    T21Mac Meissner (+11000)270/ -1035.833$80,088.33
    T21C.T. Pan (+12000)270/ -1035.833$80,088.33
    T21Sam Ryder (+35000)270/ -1035.833$80,088.33
    T30Bud Cauley (+20000)271/ -923.714$52,137.86
    T30Brice Garnett (+50000)271/ -923.714$52,137.86
    T30Keith Mitchell (+12000)271/ -923.714$52,137.86
    T30Andrew Putnam (+9000)271/ -923.714$52,137.86
    T30Sepp Straka (+5000)271/ -923.714$52,137.86
    T30Adam Svensson (+11000)271/ -923.714$52,137.86
    T30Erik van Rooyen (+22000)271/ -923.714$52,137.86
    T37Ryan Gerard (+25000)272/ -815.500$36,975.00
    T37James Hahn (+100000)272/ -815.500$36,975.00
    T37Kurt Kitayama (+4000)272/ -815.500$36,975.00
    T37Nate Lashley (+50000)272/ -815.500$36,975.00
    T37Justin Lower (+15000)272/ -815.500$36,975.00
    T37Henrik Norlander (+17000)272/ -815.500$36,975.00
    T37Vincent Norrman (+100000)272/ -815.500$36,975.00
    T37Sahith Theegala (+3500)272/ -815.500$36,975.00
    T45Frankie Capan III (+22000)273/ -79.250$24,381.75
    T45Ben Griffin (+5000)273/ -79.250$24,381.75
    T45Tom Hoge (+7000)273/ -79.250$24,381.75
    T45David Lipsky (+30000)273/ -79.250$24,381.75
    T45Maverick McNealy (+2500)273/ -79.250$24,381.75
    T45Jeremy Paul (+60000)273/ -79.250$24,381.75
    T45Taylor Pendrith (+3500)273/ -79.250$24,381.75
    T45Kevin Roy (+30000)273/ -79.250$24,381.75
    T53Thomas Detry (+6500)274/ -66.050$20,387.00
    T53Chan Kim (+20000)274/ -66.050$20,387.00
    T53Ben Kohles (+40000)274/ -66.050$20,387.00
    T53Robert MacIntyre (+3000)274/ -66.050$20,387.00
    T53Brandt Snedeker (+75000)274/ -66.050$20,387.00
    T53Kevin Streelman (+40000)274/ -66.050$20,387.00
    T59Adam Hadwin (+11000)275/ -54.700$19,314.00
    T59Rico Hoey (+15000)275/ -54.700$19,314.00
    T59Charley Hoffman (+27000)275/ -54.700$19,314.00
    T59Ben Martin (+35000)275/ -54.700$19,314.00
    T59Thomas Rosenmueller (+40000)275/ -54.700$19,314.00
    T59Sam Stevens (+12000)275/ -54.700$19,314.00
    T65Ryo Hisatsune (+22000)276/ -43.700$18,444.00
    T65Tom Kim (+2000)276/ -43.700$18,444.00
    T65Matt McCarty (+15000)276/ -43.700$18,444.00
    T65Taylor Montgomery (+60000)276/ -43.700$18,444.00
    69Ben Silverman (+17000)277/ -33.200$18,009.00
    T70Cristobal Del Solar (+100000)278/ -22.950$17,748.00
    T70Greyson Sigg (+17000)278/ -22.950$17,748.00
    T72Taylor Dickson (+60000)280/ E2.650$17,226.00
    T72Doug Ghim (+8000)280/ E2.650$17,226.00
    T72Luke List (+50000)280/ E2.650$17,226.00
    T72Vince Whaley (+20000)280/ E2.650$17,226.00
    76Aaron Baddeley (+100000)283/ 32.400$16,791.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.