Scottie Scheffler withdraws from The American Express, continues to rehab hand injury
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has withdrawn from The American Express as he continues to rehab a hand injury, he announced Monday on his Instagram story, putting his 2025 season debut on further hold.
“After consulting with my medical team, I have made the decision to withdraw from next week’s American Express tournament to give my injury more time to heal,” Scheffler said on Instagram. “I am still hopeful to begin my 2025 Season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.”
Scheffler injured his right hand while preparing Christmas dinner, forcing him to withdraw from The Sentry, the PGA TOUR season opener. The expected recovery time was three to four weeks, his manager Blake Smith said in a statement on Dec. 27, 2024, which closely aligned with The American Express, set for Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California.
“On Christmas Day while preparing dinner, Scottie sustained a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass,” Smith said in the statement. “Small glass fragments remained in the palm which required surgery. He has been told that he should be back to 100% in three to four weeks. Unfortunately, he will have to withdraw from The Sentry. His next scheduled tournament is The American Express."
Scheffler is coming off a year in which he won nine times worldwide, including seven PGA TOUR titles. He won for a second time at both the Masters and THE PLAYERS, earned an Olympic gold medal and capped his 2024 season with a victory at the TOUR Championship to earn his first FedExCup. He also won four Signature Events (Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, RBC Heritage, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and Travelers Championship).
Scheffler is the first player since Tiger Woods (2005-07) to win PGA TOUR Player of the Year in three consecutive years.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where Scheffler is hopeful to make his 2025 PGA TOUR debut, is set for Jan. 30-Feb. 2. Scheffler finished T6 at last year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the long-running TOUR event’s second playing as a Signature Event.