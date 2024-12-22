PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Charlie Woods cards first-ever ace at PNC Championship

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    There’s Sunday red, and there are Sunday red numbers. Charlie Woods offered a dose of both on the fourth hole Sunday at the PNC Championship.

    The younger Woods made a hole-in-one at the 176-yard, par-3 fourth at Ritz-Carlton GC, lifting Team Woods into the solo lead at the two-player scramble event, an opportune moment as the father-son Woods duo chases its first PNC title. Charlie Woods made a smooth swing on a 7-iron that he stared down all the way; the ball landed roughly 6 feet left of the hole and released into the center of the cup.

    Mid-air, the younger Woods asked for the ball to cut. It did just that, and Charlie Woods paused in disbelief for a few moments, a wry smile on his face, before sharing a strong hug with his dad. The smile perhaps burned brighter on the elder Woods’ face, who then gave his son a light push that conveyed pure joy.

    “It was a perfect 7-iron, so just kind of hit it,” Charlie Woods said on the Golf Channel broadcast as he approached the fourth green. “Down off the left, a little cut 7. It was awesome. I didn’t think it went in. I don’t believe anybody until I go up there and see it.”

    The ace moved Team Woods back in front at the PNC Championship, into the solo lead at 17-under total, one clear of Vijay and Qass Singh at the time. Team Woods opened the final round with two consecutive birdies before a par at the par-5 third, setting the stage for the hole-in-one heard around the golf world.

    Click here for live updates as Tiger and Charlie Woods seek their first PNC Championship title.

    Team Woods shared the first-round lead at 13-under 59, alongside Team Langer and Team Singh. In four prior PNC Championship appearances, Team Woods’ best finish is runner-up in 2021, two strokes behind John Daly and John Daly II.

    Less than an hour later, Paddy Harrington, son of Padraig, carded a hole-in-one at the par-3 eighth hole. It was the first hole-in-one of his life, he said afterward. There's magic in the air on this Sunday in central Florida, as holiday cheer abounds.


    Paddy Harrington's ridiculous hole-in-one at PNC Championship


    "We were going to hit the 5(-iron) because there was a lot of wind coming in. Last minute, we changed to 6(-iron), I just hit it pure … it was right on it, and it faded lovely into the hole," Paddy said in the aftermath.

    "I've never been as excited," his dad added. "I've never hit a shot that I've been as excited."