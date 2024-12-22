Charlie Woods cards first-ever ace at PNC Championship
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
There’s Sunday red, and there are Sunday red numbers. Charlie Woods offered a dose of both on the fourth hole Sunday at the PNC Championship.
The younger Woods made a hole-in-one at the 176-yard, par-3 fourth at Ritz-Carlton GC, lifting Team Woods into the solo lead at the two-player scramble event, an opportune moment as the father-son Woods duo chases its first PNC title. Charlie Woods made a smooth swing on a 7-iron that he stared down all the way; the ball landed roughly 6 feet left of the hole and released into the center of the cup.
Mid-air, the younger Woods asked for the ball to cut. It did just that, and Charlie Woods paused in disbelief for a few moments, a wry smile on his face, before sharing a strong hug with his dad. The smile perhaps burned brighter on the elder Woods’ face, who then gave his son a light push that conveyed pure joy.
“It was a perfect 7-iron, so just kind of hit it,” Charlie Woods said on the Golf Channel broadcast as he approached the fourth green. “Down off the left, a little cut 7. It was awesome. I didn’t think it went in. I don’t believe anybody until I go up there and see it.”
The ace moved Team Woods back in front at the PNC Championship, into the solo lead at 17-under total, one clear of Vijay and Qass Singh at the time. Team Woods opened the final round with two consecutive birdies before a par at the par-5 third, setting the stage for the hole-in-one heard around the golf world.
Team Woods shared the first-round lead at 13-under 59, alongside Team Langer and Team Singh. In four prior PNC Championship appearances, Team Woods’ best finish is runner-up in 2021, two strokes behind John Daly and John Daly II.
Less than an hour later, Paddy Harrington, son of Padraig, carded a hole-in-one at the par-3 eighth hole. It was the first hole-in-one of his life, he said afterward. There's magic in the air on this Sunday in central Florida, as holiday cheer abounds.
Paddy Harrington's ridiculous hole-in-one at PNC Championship
"We were going to hit the 5(-iron) because there was a lot of wind coming in. Last minute, we changed to 6(-iron), I just hit it pure … it was right on it, and it faded lovely into the hole," Paddy said in the aftermath.
"I've never been as excited," his dad added. "I've never hit a shot that I've been as excited."