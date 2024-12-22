Charlie Woods cards first-ever ace at PNC Championship

The younger Woods made a hole-in-one at the 176-yard, par-3 fourth at Ritz-Carlton GC, lifting Team Woods into the solo lead at the two-player scramble event, an opportune moment as the father-son Woods duo chases its first PNC title. Charlie Woods made a smooth swing on a 7-iron that he stared down all the way; the ball landed roughly 6 feet left of the hole and released into the center of the cup.