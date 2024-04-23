See who won YouTube qualifier for Myrtle Beach Classic

Atkins has made 157 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, including a victory at the 2017 El Bosque Mexico Championship, which propelled him to his first TOUR card via the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour season-long standings. He is playing this season on conditional Korn Ferry Tour status; he will compete at this week’s Veritex Bank Championship after successfully Monday qualifying. He also Monday qualified for the TOUR’s Mexico Open at Vidanta earlier this year (his 26th career TOUR start), and he finished T38 at The RSM Classic last fall as a Monday qualifier, where he spoke emotionally about what it means to pursue a professional golf career amidst financial uncertainty.