See who won YouTube qualifier for Myrtle Beach Classic
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Several popular YouTubers had a chance to earn a spot at the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic via “The Q at Myrtle Beach,” a 16-player, 18-hole qualifier that included YouTubers such as Grant Horvat, Peter Finch, Micah Morris and George Bryan IV.
Veteran Korn Ferry Tour pro Matt Atkins won the qualifier and will compete on TOUR next month in his home state of South Carolina. Atkins appears frequently in Bryan Bros Golf YouTube content (a joint venture between George and his brother, Wesley), where Atkins, 33, is known affectionately as “Crashkins” – a term that often appears in comments when he is covered on TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour social channels.
Bryan IV didn't make it easy for Atkins, though. Bryan led by two strokes to the par-5 18th hole but hit a wedge into the water and made bogey. Atkins drained a 15-foot birdie at No. 18 to match Bryan's 3-under 69, requiring a playoff hole, again the par-5 18th. Atkins won with a birdie on the first playoff hole, earning the Myrtle Beach Classic's sponsor exemption that was awarded via "The Q."
Tyler Watts finished in third place at 1-under 71, while Scott Stevens and Jay Card tied for fourth at even-par 72. Finch and Turk Pettit shared sixth place at 1-over 73. Other scores included Morgan Deneen (74), Dan Rapaport (76), Ryan Wilkinson (76), Jamie Wilson (77), Luke Kwon (78), Grant Horvat (79), Fat Perez (81), Cole Lantz (83) and Micah Morris (86).
The inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic will be contested May 9-12 at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, as an Additional Event alongside the Wells Fargo Championship. “The Q” was contested last month, with players capturing content for their personal social channels but withholding results until Tuesday, with a full-length feature video released on the Play Golf Myrtle Beach YouTube channel.
Atkins has made 157 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, including a victory at the 2017 El Bosque Mexico Championship, which propelled him to his first TOUR card via the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour season-long standings. He is playing this season on conditional Korn Ferry Tour status; he will compete at this week’s Veritex Bank Championship after successfully Monday qualifying. He also Monday qualified for the TOUR’s Mexico Open at Vidanta earlier this year (his 26th career TOUR start), and he finished T38 at The RSM Classic last fall as a Monday qualifier, where he spoke emotionally about what it means to pursue a professional golf career amidst financial uncertainty.
Atkins will have no status uncertainty next month in South Carolina. He’ll compete at the Myrtle Beach Classic via “The Q.”